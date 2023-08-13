Among the nearly 60 riders who ventured to Mill Springs in North Carolina for the US Pony Club Championships earlier this month were a dozen Southern Maryland residents representing the De La Brooke Pony Club who were able to jump and steer their way to various medals and ribbons.

Members of the De La Brooke Pony Club, coached by St. Mary's County resident Asta Repenning, had earned the chance to compete in the U.S. Pony Nationals courtesy of their performances in various regional meets throughout the year. Riders compete in a number of skills events, including eventing, equitation and horse management, which is considered the more difficult task and thus medals are awarded to the top finishers.


  

