Ava Wehrs, left, Charlotte Eskeland, Macie Blair and Libby Nelson all sit atop their horses as coach Asta Repenning, center, standing, all prepare for their final warmups prior to the US Pony Championships in Mill Springs, North Carolina the last weekend of July.
Charles County resident Ava Wehrs guides her mount, Lyric, over a hurdle during the US Pony Championships in Mill Springs, North Carolina during the last weekend of July.
Photo by Brigitte Wehrs
Among the nearly 60 riders who ventured to Mill Springs in North Carolina for the US Pony Club Championships earlier this month were a dozen Southern Maryland residents representing the De La Brooke Pony Club who were able to jump and steer their way to various medals and ribbons.
Members of the De La Brooke Pony Club, coached by St. Mary's County resident Asta Repenning, had earned the chance to compete in the U.S. Pony Nationals courtesy of their performances in various regional meets throughout the year. Riders compete in a number of skills events, including eventing, equitation and horse management, which is considered the more difficult task and thus medals are awarded to the top finishers.
"There are so many skills required of the riders in all of these events," said Brigitte Wehrs, regional supervisor of the Maryland Region Pony Club. "Horse Management is the highest of them, which is why the top riders get medals for winning. The other events the top winners get ribbons and they are still very difficult to attain."
De La Brooke Pony Club members Libby Nelson and Ava Wehrs were among the more decorated local competitors although others would mirror them. Nelson took first place in overall Novice Team, second in Horse Management and third individually. Wehrs claimed first in Horse Management, second overall in Novice Team and placed ninth individually.
In show jumping, De La Brooke members Sophie Nelson, Makenna Harrington and Kendell Bean took first overall and placed third in horse management. Macie Blair and Ayla Harville were part of a scramble team with contestants from other regions and they took first in horse management and placed third overall. Blair also took first in equitation among a field of 30 riders and Charlotte Eskeland, competing in show jumping, was recognized as the only standard rider with five clear rounds among the 84 competing in that event.
De La Brooke also had three youthful members, Sephie Pavis, Elle Havrille and Anna Grasso, competing in the tetrathlon, which consists of riding, running, swimming and shooting. That trio combined to place first overall in Horse Management, as well as fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in their individual events.