Leonartown High School field hockey coach Christine Mitchell was recently named the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year. Mitchell was previously a standout field hockey player at the University of Maryland and is a member of the Terrapins' Athletic Hall of Fame.
Several weeks after learning that she was among the finalists for the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year award, Leonardtown High School field hockey coach Christine Mitchell admitted that she was "shocked" to actually be designated as the national honoree.
Mitchell, who also coaches the Southern Maryland Eliminators U-14 and U-19 field hockey teams and was a standout player at the University of Maryland where she would eventually get inducted into the Terrapins' Athletic Hall of Fame, confessed that when she received the email from USA Field Hockey about her selection she was initially taken aback by the good news.
"I was shocked, humbled and honored to be chosen," said Mitchell, who guided the Leonardtown field hockey team to a 13-1 record, including an unblemished run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference regular season and championship. "When I got the email from USA Field Hockey I really was very surprised. It's not an award for me as much as it is for all the coaches and parents and players in the area who have supported me so much."
The USA Field Hockey Coach of the Year Award is designated to a member coach that exemplifies the values of fair play, sportsmanship and healthy competition. This individual is dedicated to their craft and works tirelessly to make their players, fellow coaches and the field hockey community better.
On the same day it announced Mitchell had been chosen as coach of the year, USA Field Hockey also unveiled several other annual award winners. Plunket Beime was posthumously chosen as the Grow The Game Award recipient, Terri Sawyer was chosen as the National Umpire Award honoree, Dina Hannigan was tabbed as the Humanitarian Award winner and the Texas Pride was chosen as the National Club of the Year.
Mitchell was one of five finalists for the National Coach of the Year Award along with Brett Clay, Jun Kentwell, Karen Shelton and Adele Williams. Shelton, who recently announced her retirement after being the longtime field hockey coach at the University of North Carolina, has been both an adversary and a mentor to Mitchell as a member of the University of Maryland and later on the U.S. Women's National Team.
"You know, I really thought Karen Shelton was going to get the award and I would have been happy for her," Mitchell said. "She coached at North Carolina when I played against her teams at Maryland and then she was one of the coaches for the National Team when I played. She had a tremendous career and I think she would have been a worthy recipient."