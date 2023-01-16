Mitchell named National Field Hockey Coach of the Year

Leonartown High School field hockey coach Christine Mitchell was recently named the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year. Mitchell was previously a standout field hockey player at the University of Maryland and is a member of the Terrapins' Athletic Hall of Fame.

 Submitted photo by Bruce Henderson

Several weeks after learning that she was among the finalists for the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year award, Leonardtown High School field hockey coach Christine Mitchell admitted that she was "shocked" to actually be designated as the national honoree.

Mitchell, who also coaches the Southern Maryland Eliminators U-14 and U-19 field hockey teams and was a standout player at the University of Maryland where she would eventually get inducted into the Terrapins' Athletic Hall of Fame, confessed that when she received the email from USA Field Hockey about her selection she was initially taken aback by the good news.


