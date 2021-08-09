In recent years, Charles County residents Danny Moffatt and his sons, Danny Moffatt Jr. and Justin Moffatt, have turned father-son fishing adventures from a genuine weekend hobby to a form of serious competition.
Last last month during a local fishing tournament on the Potomac River, long one of their favorite locations to fish, Danny Moffatt and Danny Moffatt Jr. were winners during the first day of competition, then Justin Moffatt took first place on the second day. All three have their sights set on the Bash Fishing National Championships next April in Alabama, although to this point they have resisted the longterm lure of turning professional.
"It was great being able to compete in that tournament and have me and both of my sons take first place," said Danny Moffatt, a Hughesville resident who graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County. "We've always enjoyed fishing, but we're also really competitive."
His eldest son, Danny Moffatt Jr., a La Plata High School graduate who now lives in Prince Frederick, noted that the early stages of the tournament provided him with a sense of confidence prior to the weigh-in session. Fisherman take their positions either on a boat or on land as anglers not long after sunrise and look to catch as many fish as possible for the next eight hours. But only the combined weights of five fish are used to determine the scores.
"I knew early on that I was having a good day," Moffatt Jr. said. "I was just in a spot where they were biting and I was able to catch some very good bass. I probably caught 15 that day and my best five were all really good. When they weighed them out, I knew it was going to be close. My guess is I probably won by maybe [a sum of] three or four ounces."
Justin Moffatt, a McDonough High School graduate who still resides in the southern part of Charles County, had to wait a day before earning bragging rights. While his father and older brother took the top prize on the first day, Justin Moffatt prevailed on the second day.
"There are a few good spots that me and my father and brother like to get," Justin Moffatt said. "But, a lot of times they're taken and you have to keep looking for a good spot. A lot depends on the tide, the winds and just how often they're biting. I love competing in these tournaments, but we don't have any sponsors and I can't see turning professional."
All three Moffatts compete in the bass fishing tournaments for the enjoyment, the bonding and the purse sport of it. All of the fish they catch are released back into the water after the weigh-in.
"We love fishing and it's truly a sport for us," said Danny Moffatt. "Once we catch them, regardless of how much they weigh, we put them back in the water. We're purely in it for the sport of it. We love the competition but we also don't want to harm any of the fish or upset the whole ecosystem."