Exactly one week after he made his Major League debut in a relief outing for the Seattle Mariners, Chopticon High School graduate Ljay Newsome made the first start of his MLB career this afternoon in the opening game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.
Newsome limited the Padres to one run on three hits while fanning four batters in four complete innings, but did not factor in the decision as the Mariners suffered a 10-7 defeat. Newsome held San Diego to run one — a solo homer by former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.
In two outings with the Mariners, Newsome (0-0 with a 2.57 earned run average) has yet to record a decision, but has struck out five batters and issued no walks in seven total innings of work. He has only allowed two runs, both coming via the home run.