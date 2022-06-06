North Point High School graduate and rising University of Tennessee sophomore Bailey Davis competed in the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina June 2-5. Davis finished the first two rounds at 19 over par and failed to make the cut for the final two rounds.
Three weeks after earning a berth in the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina, North Point High School graduate and University of Tennessee rising sophomore Bailey Davis said she found the course moderately difficult to navigate.
After posting two of her best rounds ever (70-71-141) while capturing a one-day qualifying event for the U.S. Women's Open in Alexandria, Va., Davis stumbled out of the blocks in North Carolina and never truly recovered. She finished the opening day with a 16-over round, but rebounded the next day to shoot a solid round of 3 over par to finish at 19 over, well above the cut of 3 over par.
"Obviously, I was a little nervous the first day," Davis said. "It was my first professional event and my first major and there were so many people here rooting for me to do well. Not only family and friends, but even other people I had never met before came up and told me that I was inspiration. I hit the ball well, but all day long I kept second-guessing myself and over-thinking shots because I wanted to be perfect."
Davis finished the second round just three over, which was matched by six players who made the cut. Her second round score was actually better than 51 other players who missed the cut and her final two-day total of 19 over was tied for 152nd place with fellow American Blakesly Brock. Davis had posted the high score in the first round, but was two strokes better than two other players when the dust settled after two rounds on Friday.
"I changed caddies for the second round and that was a big help," Davis said. "I just did not develop a good rapport with the woman caddie I had on Thursday. But I really felt comfortable with the guy that I had on Friday. I really had nothing to lose on Friday. I hit the ball really well, but I missed some birdie and some par putts, otherwise I would have scored even better."
Davis, a three-time 4A/3A girls state champion during her four years at North Point — the state tournament was not held in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 — enjoyed a solid freshman season at Tennessee. In 10 tournaments she finished in the top 10 once and in the top 25 twice and played 29 rounds to an average score of 75, with a season's best low of 67.
"I have two or three more tournaments this summer and maybe the U.S. Women's Amateur Championships," Davis said. "I would still have to compete in a qualifier for that event in Ohio."