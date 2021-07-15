Inside the spacious, air conditioned gymnasium at North Point High School for three weeks each summer — an erstwhile setting that offers an ideal contrast to the hot, humid conditions that often envelope the area during that period — longtime Eagles’ boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball oversees a camp that provides coaches and players invaluable learning experiences.
One year after the 2020 summer camps were nixed by the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball and his coaches welcomed nearly 180 boys and girls ranging in ages from 8 to 18 for upwards of 15 full days of workouts, conditioning, half court and full-court basketball games designed to heighten their skills and provide an invaluable return to normalcy.
“The first week I had 50 kids signed up and then I allowed another six off the waiting list to participate,” said Ball, who will head into his 17th season as the North Point boys’ basketball coach this winter. “So many of these kids have been unable to do anything for the past 17, 18 months. It’s a break for them to get out here and play and for their parents knowing they have somewhere they can go for a whole day, five days each week.”
The mornings start even earlier for Ball and his North Point players. The Eagles have open gym from 7 to 9 a.m. each morning, then the campers arrive for sessions that run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only are many of the campers generally new faces to Ball, but the prospective players of the Eagles’ boys basketball team represent the first phase of a rebuilding process for the squad.
“We didn’t get to have a varsity or junior varsity season in 2020-2021, so the [21-22] team will be brand new,” Ball said. “I know that I will have 13 seniors, but none of the juniors or sophomores and incoming freshmen have had a season yet. It’s going to take a while for everything to sort itself out, but it’s going to be a rebuilding season. Of course, all of the SMAC schools are in the same boat.”
This fall will also mark another new stage of Ball’s life since his wife, Lauren Ball, has retired from teaching after 30 years, his son, Satchell Ball, is entering his junior year at Shippensburg University, albeit with four years of playing eligibility remaining, and his daughter, Jordan Ball, is heading to Winthrop University for women’s lacrosse.
“Me and my wife are going to be empty-nesters this year,” Ball said. “My wife retired after 30 years of teaching, but I think I’m at least going to keep coaching until I’m 60. These summer camps are still a lot of fun for me and the coaches. The kids enjoy coming out here and playing in the gym and it’s always great coaching them, no matter how old or their level of experience. I don’t want to give it up anytime soon.”
