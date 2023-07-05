Players from the Patuxent Football Athletics United Soccer League 2 men's squad take part in early conditioning and foot drills on Tuesday evening, June 27, at the Calverton School where the local pre-professional squad practices and plays its home games.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After watching the accompanying women's team depart and then being unceremoniously chased off the turf field at the Calverton School 30 minutes early by a thunderstorm last week that had been ominously looming since their practice began, the Patuxent Football Athletics United Soccer League 2 men's soccer players and coaches hustled for shelter amid the deluge.
In just its second season of its existence under coach Myron Garnes, a former member of the Trinidad and Tobago national men's soccer team who also played professionally in England, the local USL2 men's team boasts more than 40 players all looking to reach professional status someday. Designated as a pre-professional team since USL2 players do not get paid, the Pax team is one level from being considered paid players in USL1 and two below the ultimate prize of the top salaries in the Major League Soccer.
"This is a great group of guys," Garnes said."They're very coachable and very disciplined. They all understand that they are just two steps away from possibly earning a big salary in the MLS. A lot of these guys could play USL1 and get paid for playing because they're just one step below that. We had a tough season. We didn't win any games, but we tied the two best teams."
Among the contingent of local players on the Patuxent USL2 Men's squad, Chayton Kuidlan, a Calverton School graduate and rising sophomore at Howard University, is the most familiar with the local terrain. When Kuidlan played for the Cougars' boys soccer team as a seventh and eighth grader, the school still had its original field turf, which was finally replaced before the Pax squad arrived.
"I only played here on varsity in seventh and eighth grades," Quidlan said. "Back then the turf field was not in really good shape and we did not face a lot of good competition in the league. So, I quit playing for the high school to focus on playing club. This field here now is really nice and we definitely get a lot of serious training and great coaching with Patuxent."
Leonardtown High School graduate Stan Gawel, also a rising sophomore at Howard University where he had earned the starting spot in the net as the keeper for the Bison as a freshman, also appreciates the coaching that Garnes and assistant David Palowski provide and enjoys the high level of competition in the USL2 season.
"I was very happy with the way my freshman season went at Howard," Gawel said. "I started every game and just felt like I was an integral part of the team right away. This is a really talented group of players here. I know I want to play professionally someday and I know a lot of the other guys here want to play and get paid for their efforts."
Tony Padilla, one of the younger statesman on the Patuxent squad, is a rising sophomore at Huntingtown High and still has three more years with the Hurricanes before heading off to college. Like Gawel, Padilla is grateful to have a chance to play for a semipro team at such a young age and so close to home.
"From the moment I got here, I felt like I fit right in," Padilla said. "I know I'm one of the youngest players here, but everyone has welcomed me. These practices and training sessions are pretty intense. But they only make you better."