After watching the accompanying women's team depart and then being unceremoniously chased off the turf field at the Calverton School 30 minutes early by a thunderstorm last week that had been ominously looming since their practice began, the Patuxent Football Athletics United Soccer League 2 men's soccer players and coaches hustled for shelter amid the deluge.

In just its second season of its existence under coach Myron Garnes, a former member of the Trinidad and Tobago national men's soccer team who also played professionally in England, the local USL2 men's team boasts more than 40 players all looking to reach professional status someday. Designated as a pre-professional team since USL2 players do not get paid, the Pax team is one level from being considered paid players in USL1 and two below the ultimate prize of the top salaries in the Major League Soccer.


  

