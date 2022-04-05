Less than a month after capturing his age bracket title at the NPC Gladiator National Championships last summer, California resident Ireneusz Peksa bypassed thoughts of taking a break from competition and began to focus on his plans for 2022 events.
Two weekends ago in the NPC Gladiator in Baltimore, Peksa, 51, prospered greatly his long-term planning, conditioning and training by capturing both his age division (50-older) and the overall title against more than three dozen rivals considerably younger than him. Peksa only needed to top two foes for his age group crown, but when he emerged with the overall title the results were almost overwhelming.
"It was just unbelievable," Peksa said of being announced as the overall champion in Baltimore. "I really didn't think that I had the chance to beat so many guys younger than me, some of them half my age. I thought I could be in the top five, maybe even the top three. But I never expected to win the overall title. It really came as a complete surprise."
Peksa, who works full-time for an IT company in California, begins his training at 3:30 each morning, completes that workout regimen then heads to the office for a full day of work. His entire day evolves around closely watching his diet, and after work he refuses to indulge in meals that could prove contrary to his overall training and heightened physique.
"The days start very early for me and I watch what I eat all the time," said Peksa, who will compete in a regional tournament in Baltimore on June 25 then the national tournament in Pittsburgh two weeks later. "Obviously, you need calories for energy and to build strength, but I have a very, very strict diet. I thought I could get away from it last summer after I competed at nationals. I thought maybe I could take a little break and relax, but I really wanted to get right back into the training right away."
While the NPC Gladiator competitions do not involve actual weight lifting, they do force the competitors to partake in numerous flexing, stretching and intense poses that display the participants' honed physique. At times, especially on stage under the hot lights, Peksa and the other competitors admit the posing presents more pain than the actual lifting required to generate the accumulated muscle mass.
"Really, the most difficult part of the whole competition is the posing," Peksa said. "When you're under the lights and the crowd starts cheering and you're up there flexing and posing, it gets really intense. But the more the crowd cheers the more you feel inclined to flex and pose. You feed off that excitement and it's worthwhile, but it really is the most painful part of competing."