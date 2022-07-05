In each of his two previous attempts to earn the coveted "Mr. Maryland" title among bodybuilders in the state, Mechanicsville resident Ireneusz Peksa had come painfully close to the title while departing as a runner-up. But last month in Baltimore the third time proved to be the charm for Peksa who earned the state crown and now will seek to add a national title to his resume.
Peksa, who will turn 52 in late July roughly one week after competing in the NPC Teen, Collegiate & Masters Nationals July 20-24 at the Sheraton Station Square Hotel in Pittsburgh, recently captured the overall title at the NPC Maryland State/East Coast Classic Championship at the Hilton BWI Airport in Linthicum Heights.
"I really felt very confident and very loose going into the Maryland State tournament," Peksa said. "I was coming off a big win at Nationals three months earlier and I knew that I was going to have a good chance to win the Mr. Maryland title. It was something that I had always set out to do. I tried on two other occasions, but this time I finally got the title."
Two years ago, Peksa had briefly considered stepping aside from the rigors of body building and the strenuous poses involved with competing under the lights on stage. But the thrill of the competition and the chance to attain the Mr. Maryland title that had continued to elude him were too big to cast aside for a genuine life of leisure.
"It's tough staying in peak shape once you get to a certain level," Peksa said. "You have to work out constantly. I work out five mornings each week at the World Gym, which is my sponsor, and I also have a gym in my house. The lifting is not that tough, but it's the strict diet and then all the posing that goes into the competition that is really, really tough. But I wasn't ready to step away from it."
Peksa, who immigrated from Poland nearly 40 years ago when he was still in his teens, works as an engineer at BAE Systems in St. Mary's County and still spends ample time in the gym looking to eliminate the few remaining flaws in his physique. His quest for a national title later this month in Pittsburgh will require even more dedication.
"When I get to Pittsburgh, I want my body to look like it's covered in Saran Wrap," Peksa said. "I will be competing against the best bodybuilders in the world, so I will have to be even tighter than I am right now. It's going to take even more hard work and I work really have to monitor my diet. But I am hoping that is all turns out to be worthwhile."