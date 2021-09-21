Inside the weight room of the Silverback Gym tucked back slightly off Route 2/4 near Prince Frederick, competitors and onlookers alike can clearly see words such as strength, agility, stamina and coordination lining the walls.
For those who compete in the various events for numerous gender and weight classes in bench press, curls and dead lifts, those words represent more than a modest inspiration. Men and women of widely varying ages and backgrounds have enjoyed the chance to display their strengths amid a boisterous gathering of family and friends.
Last Saturday afternoon in the Patriots Single Lift Open at the Silverback Gym, several local residents ascended to the head of the class in their various age/weight brackets. Three of the top performers reside in Charles County and have virtually begun power lifting in the years since retiring.
White Plains resident Rich Pettit, 75, competing in the Masters Division (75-79), finished his afternoon by deadlifting 140 kilograms (308.6 pounds) after curling 34.5 kilos (76 pounds). Pettit was the top performer in his division and garnered the medal for both lifts and also was the recipient of an unexpected honor.
"These competitions are really a lot of fun," Pettit said. "There's a lot of hard work. But this gym is a great place for these competitions. Everyone here wants everyone to do well. There's no steroids or supplements allowed. Everyone who competes here submits a urine sample after we lift."
Another Charles County resident, Karola Meyer, 80, also garnered a pair of medals for her efforts in the bench press and curl. Meyer, competing in the Women's Masters Division, bench pressed 30 kilos (66.1 pounds) and was able to curl 22.5 kilos (50 pounds). She has only been competing for the past couple of years.
"I just started lifting three years ago," Meyer said. "It's definitely helped me get stronger. I work out three days each week at home. It's better than just sitting around."
White Plains resident Helena Butler-Pettit, 72, also performed well in the Patriots Single Lift Open taking home a pair of medals. Butler-Pettit was able to curl 29.5 kilos (65 pounds) and then bench press 47.5 kilos (104.7 pounds).
Jaime Velasquez, 35, perhaps delivered the best performance of the afternoon when he deadlifted 287.5 kilos (633.8 pounds) while competing in the open division. Charles County resident Steve Holland, 46, enjoyed a fine day as well by deadlifting 202.5 kilos (446.4 pounds) and curling 53 kilos (117 pounds).
After presenting all of the division winners with their respective medals, Harris had one final award to bestow. On the 20th anniversary of one of the most tragic days in the nation's history, military veteran Rich Pettit was honored with a limited edition Kit Rae Black Region War Axe.
"I had no idea that was coming," Pettit said after accepting the sword. "I'm really honored. I never expected anything like that."