Although she headed to the University of Pittsburgh on an ROTC scholarship and had only scant thoughts of competing for the Panthers’ cross country team, North Point High School graduate Mya Rivenburg is enjoying her sophomore season running hills after making the team as a walk-on.
Rivenburg, who was recently appointed to the school’s Student Athlete Committee and was named to the All Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll, competed in the Yintzer Classic last weekend with a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds in the 4K race, which is approximately 2.5 miles. During her running days at North Point, cross country coach Jimmy Ball often described Rivenburg as a “pitbull” because of her determination and work ethic, and she continues to set high goals each fall.
“It was a very good meet for our entire team,” Rivenburg said. “We finished second to Duquesne on our home course. It was my first 4K, so I had to learn how to pace myself differently. This week we have a 6K, which will be my first 6K. So, this week the other runners have been giving me guidance on how to pace myself for that distance.”
Two of Rivenburg’s teammates, senior Lily Robertson and junior Megan Nagy, have provided ample leadership skills through their years on the cross country team. Rivenburg, who is in the midst of a busy semester that now encompasses 18 credit hours which includes weekly ROTC course, is looking to impart the same wisdom on her younger teammates.
“Lily and Megan have been invaluable with helping me with all of the training involved with being able to compete on a division-I level for cross country,” Rivenburg said. “Lily is a Pittsburgh girl through and through. She went to high school up here and she’s been running for Pitt since her freshman year. Megan played soccer at Hereford, but she didn’t run cross country there.”
Rivenburg has several classes Mondays and Wednesdays and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays so that she can have Fridays free to compete in cross country meets. In addition to balancing her class, training and meet schedules, Rivenburg has also enjoyed occasionally being a spectator at other Pitt varsity games.
“We usually try to support the other teams on campus every week,” Rivenburg said. “We’ve been to see the men’s soccer team, the women’s soccer team and the volleyball. We’re also planning to go to the next home football game. I’ve learned a lot about balancing my schedule and making sure my classwork is done. I love running and being with my teammates at games, but my school work is always my top priority.”
