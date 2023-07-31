Roberts enjoying summer success at Ocean Downs

St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts is among the leading drivers at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness racing oval in Berlin, Maryland, five miles west of Ocean City.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

While many Southern Maryland residents might venture across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge seeking to spend their summer vacation in Ocean City, St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts ends his commute 5 miles west of the famed beaches looking to enhance his income and reputation driving trotters and pacers at the Ocean Downs track in Berlin.

Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken alumni and among the perennial leading drivers at Ocean Downs and Rosecroft Raceway in Prince George's County along with fellow catch driver Russell Foster, enjoyed a banner occasion last week at Ocean Downs when he drove a pair of $85,000 Maryland Sire Stakes winners and won the Open III with Starship.


  

