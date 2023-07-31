While many Southern Maryland residents might venture across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge seeking to spend their summer vacation in Ocean City, St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts ends his commute 5 miles west of the famed beaches looking to enhance his income and reputation driving trotters and pacers at the Ocean Downs track in Berlin.
Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken alumni and among the perennial leading drivers at Ocean Downs and Rosecroft Raceway in Prince George's County along with fellow catch driver Russell Foster, enjoyed a banner occasion last week at Ocean Downs when he drove a pair of $85,000 Maryland Sire Stakes winners and won the Open III with Starship.
At the midway point of the July 26 card at the half-mile oval, Roberts steered Call Me Goo to a measured victory in the $85,000 MDSS final for 3-year-old filly trotters. A sophomore daughter of Googoo Gaagaa trained by Jason Skinner for owner Graham Grace Racing, Call Me Goo sat a pocket trip behind Goolishness (Foster) through the first three calls then overhauled that one in the lane for a half-length score in 1:59.2.
"She's pretty good off the gate, but she is much better when she's sitting behind horses," Roberts said of Call Me Goo, who now owns six wins and over $107,000 banked from six starts this year. "I was very confident in her the whole way around. I knew Russell's filly would be tough off those fractions, but I never pulled the earplugs on my filly. She had a lot left and theres a lot more there."
Then several races later on the card, Roberts guided Tenouttaten to a mild upset and wire-to-wire victory in the $85,000 MDSS final for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters. A sophomore son of pacer Cam's Rocket trained by Kerry Welty, Tenouttaten led throughout and held safe favored How Doo You Goo (Foster) for a length victory in 2:01 for his second win in nine starts this year.
"That race just all came down to the [post position] draw," Roberts said. "My horse got the rail and when Russell's horse [How Doo You Goo] broke stride at the start that allowed me to get the lead early. Russell's horse went a big trip after making that early break and he came to me on the far turn, but I still had horse left. But really it just came to the draw."
Then several races later in the $10,000 Open III, Roberts guided Starship to a handy 1:52.3 score as the 3-5 favorite after rebuffing a bid from Precision Blue Chip, who had won two straight heading into the race for owner-trainer Courtney Brooks. Starship gained command soon after the start and was never genuinely threatened en route to prevailing in the fastest clocking of the night.
"He had won the week before from the eight hole," Roberts said of Starship. "So, once he drew post two in the Open III I knew he was going to be tough to beat. All I had to do was steer him through the first turn and he did the rest. He was really good that night. He was even faster than the [$14,000] Open I that Slick Tony won [in 1:53]."