Anyone who glances through the Rosecroft Raceway track programs Wednesday and Sunday evenings is bound to see the names of driver Jonathan Roberts, trainer Megan Roberts and owner William "Bib" Roberts quite frequently.
William "Bib" Roberts was once among the regular drivers at Rosecroft when it was still a half-mile oval — it was reconfigured in 1989 to its current ⅝-mile circumference — and he was no stranger to winning the top classes with pacers such as Abba Dabba Doo, Southern Sam, Trapeze and later stakes with Yankee Co-Ed. But Roberts has since turned over the reins, per se, to his son, Jonathan Roberts and daughter, Megan Roberts.
Last summer at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness racing track in Berlin, Maryland, five miles west of Ocean City, Jonathan Roberts collected the 4,000th win of his career. A 1999 St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate, Jonathan Roberts has far exceeded the dash win total that his father attained during his career. But he has failed to stop learning from him.
"My dad has taught me more than I can ever imagine," Jonathan Roberts said. "He knows more about training and caring for horses than anyone else I've ever met. From the time I could walk I started hanging out with him at the barn and I think I always knew I wanted to race horses. Along the way, he's given me a lot of confidence."
Trainer Megan Roberts never had any aspirations of driving trotters and pacers in races — very few women actually succeed in that profession — but she has also followed in her father's footsteps as a conditioner.
It is not uncommon to see all three of them in the winner's circle at Rosecroft with one of their top pacers or trotters, such as Open winners Judge Bob and Rocktavius and their new acquisition, Starship, which has won three of four starts at Rosecroft.
"I still enjoy working with the horses every day," William "Bib" Roberts said. "But I don't think that I'll ever start driving again. Now I just train them and drive the truck and watch Megan and Jonathan go to work. It's very rewarding to me to see what both of them have been able to do. Jonathan likes to win and he doesn't always drive my horse in every race, but that's his choice."
On several occasions at the Rosecroft fall meet that concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 23, with a 14-race card that included a trio of $20,000 Open events, Jonathan Roberts has often bypassed sitting behind Rocktavius, a pacer that his sister Megan trains for their father, in order to drive Admiral Ballsy for trainer Richard Malone, Jr.
That move has not always proved beneficial to Jonathan Roberts as Rocktavius and youthful catch driver Luke Hanners have beaten them on several occasions.
"I know my dad and Megan would like to have me drive every one of their horses and I understand that completely," Jonathan Roberts said. "But I'm usually going to take the horse that I think gives me the best chance of winning. It doesn't always work out that way, but that's racing. No matter what happens and no matter who wins, they're still my family."
In a sport that has typically been dominated by male trainers and drivers, Megan Roberts is one of the growing number of female trainers who have done very well in harness racing locally and nationally.
Nancy Takter, daughter of retired Hall of Fame trainer Jimmy Takter, was unanimously named the sport's top trainer for 2020 and other local conditioners such as Brittany Bounds, Courtney Brooks, Arlene Cameron and Kerry Welty have all enjoyed success at the venerable Maryland harness racing oval.
"I don't think people realize how much work goes into training horses," Megan Roberts said. "You jog and train them in the morning then race them at night. It makes for some long days, but I watched my dad do it for a long time. It's definitely something I love and I can't see myself doing anything different. Of course, it's special when Jonathan wins with one of dad's horses."
Last Wednesday evening at Rosecroft, contested over a rain-soaked 'sloppy' surface, Jonathan Roberts won five races, including the first two for his sister. Sansa won the opener for pacing fillies and mares and Callmegaga capped the early daily double by taking the second race for trotters. The tandem was later third with Judge Bob in the $12,000 Open Handicap for older trotters.