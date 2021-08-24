While many local residents spend the summer months relaxing or seeking various vacation destinations, St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts has maintained a busy schedule competing at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness horse racing oval in Berlin just five miles west of Maryland's vacation favorite Ocean City.
Roberts, 40, actually eclipsed the 4,000-win plateau in his career the previous summer at Ocean Downs then capped the 2020 slate by taking the fall meet driving title at Rosecroft Raceway in Prince George's County. While he may have yielded the Rosecroft spring title to Russell Foster, he has rebounded in a big way at Ocean Downs this summer.
One Wednesday evening earlier this month at the seaside oval adjacent to the Isle of Wight Bay, Roberts won four races on the card, including a natural hat trick with three straight winners at one stretch. Roberts occasionally does double duty, with drives early on the card at Harrington Raceway in southern Delaware then making the short commute to Ocean Downs for the nighttime program.
"I really don't enjoy doing that as much now as I once did," Roberts said. "It's definitely for younger drivers and Tony Morgan. My main focus now is on driving quality over quantity. When I was younger, I loved racing at two tracks on the same night. But now, at my age, it's a lot tougher."
Roberts began his big night at Ocean Downs last Wednesday by steering Boot Leg to a two-length score in a non-winners of $1,501 last four starts class in 1:55.3. Three races later Roberts guided Buckeye N to a length score as the 4-5 choice in another non-winners of $1,501 last four class in 1:55.1 for his sister, trainer Megan Roberts. Buckeye N has won a pair of races at Ocean Downs this summer and now sports a 6-3-3 slate and over $28,000 banked from 26 starts.
"My sister's horses have been racing well this summer," Roberts said. "I think I've been able to win a could with Buckeye N, a couple with Rocktavius and a couple with Starship. After we wrap up here next month [on Sep. 8], I am looking forward to the Rosecroft fall meet. I think the purses are going to be good for the overnight races."
One race later the St. Mary's Ryken alumnus piloted Hickory Aloha to a determined neck victory as the 8-5 choice in a non-winners of $5,501 last four starts in 1:54.2 for trainer Joe Offutt of Big Town Express fame. Then one race later Roberts capped his natural hat trick and attained his driving 'grand slam' by guiding Starship to a 1:55 tally as the 1-5 favorite in a non-winners of $4,501 last four starts class for his sister.
Another highlight for the Ryken graduate occurred on the Governor's Day card at Harrington Raceway in Delaware, Roberts steered Allwillworkout to a two-length score as the even-money choice in 1:54.1 in a conditioned event for older pacers. Allwillworkout sports a 3-3-2 slate and over $27,000 banked from 16 starts this year and Roberts has occasionally driven that pacer at Ocean Downs as well.