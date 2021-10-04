While the National Football League has been in full swing for roughly one month, Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its 2021 fall harness racing meet last Sunday evening with a 13-race card that offered local owners, trainers and drivers a chance to attain several scores.
In the featured, $12,000 Maryland Open Handicap for older pacers on the back end of the card, Precision Bluechip (Russell Foster) benefited from a pocket trip and patient handling and forged a mild upset as the 2-1 second choice when he overhauled pacesetter Can't Beach That to prevail by a length in 1:50.4.
A six-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks of Church Hill, Precision Bluechip recorded his second straight tally and now owns a 9-4-1 slate and nearly $65,000 banked from 24 seasonal outings. A two-time pacer of the meet for Brooks in recent years, Precision Bluechip kicked off the fall meet with a handy score.
"He's always really loved this track," Foster said. "He's so good off the gait and he can sit in and follow any horse. Anytime he draws inside, he's going to be tough because he can leave the gate so quickly."
Then two races earlier in the tough, non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Rocktavius (Jonathan Roberts) gained command soon after the start and led throughout for a two-length score in 1:51.3. An eight-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding trained by Megan Roberts for her father, owner William "Bib" Roberts, Rocktavius now owns a 4-4-3 slate and $34,000 banked from 23 season tries.
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Disturbia (Jim Morand) benefited from a pocket trip behind Always B Magic (Frank Milby) through the first three calls then angled out and just wore down the leader for a nose score in 1:52.3. Disturbia is a six-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven stallion trained by Trevor Stafford for owner Jody Lee Cahall.
Then several races earlier in the Sunday opener that officially kicked off the fall meet, Tough Old Hickory (William Long) forged a mild upset as the 5-2 second choice when he overcame a prolonged first over journey to wear down 3-5 favorite Knight Lauxmont (Jonathan Roberts) for a three-length score in 1:54.3.The four-year-old Rusty's For Real gelding trained and driven by Long now owns a 5-8-9 slate and $47,500 bankroll for 38 lifetime outings.
Local racing fans have already circled several upcoming Sunday programs on their respective calendars. On Oct. 24, Rosecroft will host four, $70,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders then on Nov. 14 it will present the sixth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace for free-for-all aged pacers.
Last year Leonidas A (Austin Siegelman) overhauled odds-on favorite Bettor's Wish to capture the Potomac in 1:48 flat, the second-fastest mile in the history of the track. Previous winners include all-age track record holder Keystone Velocity (1:47.3), Western Fame and All Bets Off, who won the inaugural edition of the race two days before Thanksgiving in 2016.