During the weekend in which the National Football League offered its Divisional Round of playoffs, live racing returned to Rosecroft Raceway for the start of the 2021 winter-spring meet on Sunday with a solid, competitive 14-race card.
Sunday's feature was a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers looking to earn a berth in a future Maryland Open event. In fact, a pair of horses that competed in the $20,000 Maryland Invitational on the Dec. 23 closing night card last month were on hand looking to display their talents in an upper level conditioned event on opening night.
But soon after the gate folded in the Sunday feature, Keep On Rocking A (Pat Berry) easily overcame post position eight to gain command in a 27 second opener, with even-money choice Fantastic Voyage (Allan Davis) neatly tucked in the pocket. Rock Smart (Ken Weckstein) was able to tuck third, just in front of Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) and Starship (Jonathan Roberts).
But positions remained largely unchanged over the middle stages of the race as Keep On Rocking A rolled by the half in 56.1 then rebuffed a bid from Starship down the backside and by three-quarters in 1:23.4. Fantastic Voyage stayed close through the far turn, but despite a fantastic trip the favorite could not stay close through the lane and Keep On Rocking A scored by three lengths in 1:51.2.
A nine-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding owned and trained by Chris Scicluna, Keep On Rocking A easily scored in his seasonal debut and gave Berry his third winner on the card. In 103 career outings, Keep On Rocking A now boasts 28 wins and just over $260,000 banked and impressed his catch driver although he was three seconds above his lifetime best mark of 1:48.2 taken two years ago at Dover Downs, a five-eighths mile harness track in Delaware.
"He was really good tonight," Berry said. "He really hadn't been that good in his recent starts, but he seemed much better tonight. He felt good going to the gate and he left there pretty well and made the front without much difficulty. I thought he felt pretty good through the middle half and he had a lot left turning for home."
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Southern Allie (Allan Davis) just lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he benefited from a pocket trip behind In Record Time (Michael Greene) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and just got up late for a neck score in 1:55.
A 14-year-old Allie's Western gelding owned and trained by Brittany Bounds, Southern Allie notched his first win in two starts this year and now owns 80 victories and over $1.08 million lifetime from 356 career outings. White Rolls (Luke Hanners) rallied from well off the pace to gain the place spot at 33-1 for trainer Amanda Malone.
"He had a lot of horse, but I had to wait a long time to get loose," Davis said. "He's a classy old horse. The horse on the lead cutting it almost did not get me to the head of the lane. But once he got clearance he knew what to do."
One race prior in a non-winners of three races lifetime class for younger pacers, Franco (Frank Milby) forged a mild upset when he quarter moved to command before the half, rebuffed token pressure from My Name Is Hairy (Austin Hanners) down the backside, opened a clear lead at the head of the lane and held safe True Hue (Jonathan Roberts) for a four-length score in 1:56.1.
A four-year-old Rusty's All In gelding trained by Greg Trotto, Franco kicked off his campaign with a handy score and now owns a 5-4-3 slate and nearly $30,000 banked from 31 lifetime tries. True Hue overcame an early break and excess cover to rally widest of all on the far turn and through the lane to get the place spot in a promising effort for owner-trainer Lauren Allen.
Two races earlier in the first part of the non-winners of $4,000 last four class for older pacers, Aftrdinnrspeaker N (Brian Burton) gained command soon after the start and carved out honest fractions en route to a three-length score in 1:55. An eight-year-old Well Said gelding owned, trained by Burton, Aftrdinnrspeaker N scored in his local debut and now owns a 10-4-0 slate and $60,000 banked from 43 career outings.
Several races earlier in a non-winners of five races or $10,000 lifetime class for younger pacers, Brother James (Russell Foster) forged a 19-1 upset when he benefited from a pocket trip behind odds-on choice Major Asset (Allan Davis) through the first three calls then nailed that one at the wire for a neck score in 1:54.2.
A five-year-old Sweet Lou gelding owned and trained by Zachary Amiss, Brother James recorded his first win in over two years and now sports a 4-8-5 slate and nearly $40,000 banked from 70 lifetime outings. Both Brother James and Major Asset had been racing at Dover Downs in late December and early January.
Live racing will continue two nights each week through May 26, with only a few modifications to the schedule. No racing will be offered on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 nor on Easter Sunday, April 4 or on May 16. A Monday, April 5 card will be presented that week instead and live racing will be offered on Preakness Day, May 15. None of the Wednesday programs will be affected by any holidays, although inclement weather could play a factor in the schedule throughout the meet.