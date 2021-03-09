Although the seasons may have remained unchanged, the first full week of March offered harness racing owners, trainers, drivers and enthusiasts the chance to catch plenty of action last Sunday and Wednesday evenings.
In the Sunday feature, also carded as the finale on the 14-race card, Starship (Jonathan Roberts) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite when he rallied late along the pylons to edge a gritty Jack Quick (Jason Thompson) for a neck score in 1:52.3. One of the genuine budding stars on the local circuit, Starship notched his second straight victory and gave Roberts his fourth winner on the card.
A four-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding trained by Megan Roberts for owner William "Bib" Roberts, Starship has now won of seven starts at the meet and owns a 10-4-3 slate and nearly $100,000 banked from 33 career outings. After arriving at the track last fall, Starship had rapidly made his presence known while climbing the condition ladder and looks destined to tackle Precision Bluechip in the Open very soon.
One race earlier in another lifetime conditioned for younger pacers, Franco (Luke Hanners) brushed to command down the backside then outlasted a game Warrawee Victor (Frank Milby) for a length score in 1:54.2. A four-year-old Rusty's All In gelding owned and trained by Brian Callahan, Franco notched his third win in six starts this year and now owns a 7-4-3 slate and $37,500 banked from 36 lifetime outings.
Then one race earlier in another conditioned event for younger pacers, Rockin Jukebox (Russell Foster) forged a mild upset when he edged Rock Smart (Roger Plante, Jr.) for a nose victory in 1:52.3. A four-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding trained by Megan Foster, Rockin Jukebox recorded his first win in two starts this year and now owns a 6-7-3 slate and just over $100,000 banked from 27 career tries.
Last Wednesday evening much of the focus was on pacing fillies and mares with the top class event slated toward the latter portion of the card. But there were several other distaffers that delivered sharp efforts throughout the night.
In the featured $12,500 Maryland Filly-Mare Open, Lincoln's Girl N (Russell Foster) lived up to her role as the 9-5 choice when she benefited from a pocket trip behind Auntmilly'smartini (Luke Hanners) through the first three calls, surged to command along the passing lane a sixteenth out then held safe the late bid of Bet You Im Rockin (Austin Hanners) to score in 1:53.3.
A six-year-old Sir Lincoln mare owned and trained by Basil Sapienza, Lincoln's Girl N prevailed smartly in her local debut and now owns two wins from seven starts this year and 18 wins and over $120,000 banked from 56 career tries. Bet You Im Rockin has been second three straight weeks after winning the top class in each of her first two tries here for owner-trainer John Wagner.
Several races earlier in a non-winners of seven races lifetime class for pacing fillies and mares, Flashazz N forged a mild upset when she quarter moved to command before the half then drew clear in the lane to a five-length score while stopping the timer in 1:53.4. A six-year-old Art Major mare trained and driven by Jared Moyer for his wife, owner Kayla Moyer, Flashazz N notched her second win in four starts at the meet and now owns an 8-5-5 slate and $67,000 banked from 43 career outings.
"She's getting better with each start," Moyer said. "She's pretty good right now. We'll see how she keeps going. I'm sure she will have to face the good ones next week. We'll find out how good she is then."
Three races earlier in a non-winners of $2,500 last four starts class for pacing fillies and mares, Psychic Blue Chip (Jason Thompson) forged a mild upset when she benefited from a pocket trip through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and edged clear under confident handling to a two-length score in 1:54.2.
A six-year-old Art Major mare owned and trained by Jeff Clark, Psychic Blue Chip was a fixture in the Maryland Open last fall and earlier in the current meet. She recorded her first win in six starts this year and now owns a 22-15-4 slate and just shy of $150,000 banked from 98 lifetime tries.
Two nights earlier in the featured $30,000 Open at Yonkers Raceway, defending Potomac Pace champion Leonidas A (Austin Siegleman) rallied third over and widest of all to prevail by a length in 1:55.4 in his seasonal debut. Idle since taking the Potomac Pace last November at Rosecroft when he nailed champion aged pacer Bettor's Wish at the wire in 1:48, Leonidas A kicked off his 2021 campaign with a sharp score last Monday at Yonkers.