Last Sunday evening marked the last weekend card at Rosecroft Raceway in 2020 and the various drivers and trainers who competed in the 14 overnight events were already looking forward to a full season of action in 2021.
Like many harness and thoroughbred tracks across the country this year, Rosecroft lost several months of live racing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the spring meet was virtually cut in half, the entire fall meet went forward with no more interruptions and, sadly, no spectators. Many of the year’s biggest races, standardbred and thoroughbred alike, were contested sans fans.
Last Sunday night’s feature was the non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, several of which had competed in the Open on more than one occasions. All three Open events, the $20,000 Maryland Invitational for older male pacers, the $20,000 Maryland Distaff for pacing fillies and mares and the $20,000 Maryland Trotting Derby, were all scheduled the for the Dec. 23 closing night card.
In the featured non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for pacers, Starship (Jonathan Roberts) lived up to his role as the 3-2 favorite when he benefited from a second over trip down the backside, fanned three-wide for the drive then overhauled Mittnite Delight (Russell Foster) for a two-length score in 1:53.3.
A sophomore son of Captaintrecherous trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts of Brandywine, Starship recorded his second straight victory and notched his third score in four starts at the meet. Both of his previous wins had come in 1:53.1 and Sunday night Starship posted his sixth win in 26 career outings and pushed his lifetime earnings toward $80,000.
“He’s going to be really good,” trainer Megan Roberts said of her father’s latest acquisition, a $27,000 Harrisburg sales purchase. “I’m really excited about him. I think Jonathan fits him perfectly. He’s got a good finishing kick for a smaller horse.”
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Manattack (Brian Burton) forged a 9-1 upset when he just outlasted the late bid of Manaccount (Trevor Stafford for a nose victory in 1:53.1. A six-year-old American Ideal stallion owned, trained and driven by Burton, Manattack ended a prolonged drought to notch his first win in 26 starts this year, having previously finished second six times and third on another eight occasions.
“I was glad that he finally got one win this year,” Burton said. “That would have been something to be involved in two dead heats on the same night. As long as I beat Trevor, I’m happy.”
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of $2,500 last four starts class for pacers, Bettorever (Jonathan Roberts) overcame his outside post to race parked to gain command past the opener, maintained an honest tempo to the half and three-quarters and held safe the late bid of R U Machin Me (John Gazzerro) for a two-length score in 1:52.4.
A nine-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding owned and trained by Gary Ewing of Easton, Bettorever recorded his third win in 13 starts this year and now owns a 22-38-27 slate and nearly $525,000 bankroll from 177 career outings. R U Machin Me closed willingly for second after being buried in traffic through the first three-quarters of the mile.
Two races earlier in another non-winners of $2,500 last four starts class for pacers, Fight Like Mike (Russell Foster) rallied from well off the pace and widest of all to prevail in 1:54.4. A four-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding owned and trained by Ken Schlotzhauer of Easton, Fight Like Mike notched his third win in 30 seasonal tries and now owns a 7-9-7 slate and over $70,000 banked from 65 lifetime tries.
Then two races earlier in another non-winners of $2,500 last four starts split, Foiledbythebeach (Timmy Offutt) and Simple Man (Brian Burton) battled to the wire to a dead-heat in 1:54.4. Foiledbythebeach recorded his third win in 29 starts this year his ninth career tally from 138 outings for trainer Darryle Dennis, while Simple Man posted his fifth win from 22 starts this year and now owns 10 victories from 100 career outings for owner-trainer Brian Burton.
Several races earlier in the first part of the non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Maurice (Allan Davis) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite when he followed Capital Builder’s live cover down the backside and through the far turn then angled outside that one and nailed him in the final strides for a head score in 1:53.1.
An eight-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding trained by J. Thomas Armour for the Green Valley Training, Maurice now owns a 4-3-8 slate and $33,500 bankroll from 29 starts this year and sports an 18-20-24 slate and nearly $220,000 banked from 157 career outings. His last three wins over the strip have been in 1:53.1, 1:53.2 and 1:53 flat.
