Following a one week hiatus to allow owners, trainers and drivers the chance to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday at home, Rosecroft Raceway offered a live racing card on St. Valentine’s Day that perhaps enabled owners, trainers and drivers to get their hearts racing in a variety of ways.
In the opening race on the Sunday card on Valentine’s Day, Precision Blue Chip (Russell Foster) notched his second straight score in the top class when he gained command soon after the start and led throughout en route to a two-length score in 1:51.2. Last year’s champion fall pacer, Precision Blue Chip appears to have returned to peak form.
Just six nights earlier on the lone Monday card, Precision Blue Chip (John Wagner) regained his winning ways when he angled out first over down the backside, surged to command entering the far turn then held safe the late bids of Dance On The Beach (Frank Milby) and Rocktavius (Luke Hanners) to score by two lengths in 1:51.3 in the $12,000 Open.
A six-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Blue Chip recorded his second win in three starts this year and ended a mild, four-race skid when he posted a 4-1 upset in the weekly feature on Feb. 8. Last year’s Rosecroft fall meet champion pacer, Precision Blue Chip had not win since taking a pair of Maryland Open events in late November for Brooks.
“He was finally able to draw inside,” Brooks said of Precision Blue Chip, who now owns 16 wins and $85,000 banked from 72 lifetime tries. “Last year he had so many outside posts. When he got the two hole for this race, I thought he could finally win again.”
One race later in the tough, non-winners of $6,001 last four starts class for older pacers looking to vault back into the Open ranks, Jack Quick (Jason Thompson) easily lived up to his role as the 3-10 choice when he brushed to command past the half and drew clear from Hickory Aloha (Timmy Offutt) to a three-length score in 1:52.3.
A six-year-old Nuclear Breeze gelding owned, bred and trained by Basil Sapienza of Greenbelt, Jack Quick notched his first win in three starts this year and now owns a 14-11-9 slate and nearly $100,000 banked from 63 career tries. His latest tally likely earned him a spot in the Open for the next several weeks.
Then one race later in the final non-winners of $4,001 last four starts split condition, R U Machin Me (John Gazzerro) altered tactics and forged an 8-1 upset in 1:54. A nine-year-old Mach Three gelding owned, trained and driven by Gazzerro, R U Machin Me recorded his first win in three starts this year and now owns 27 victories and $170,000 banked from 200 career outings.
“It felt good being able to be on the front,” said Gazzerro, who is often seen guiding R U Machin Me from well off the pace. “It was a different viewpoint tonight. But he’s been in with some tough ones for a while now.”
Several races later in another non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for pacers, Starship (Jonathan Roberts) rallied from last early and widest of all in the lane for a two-length score in 1:53.1. A four-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts, Starship notched his second win in four starts this year and now owns an 8-4-2 slate and roughly $90,000 banked from 30 lifetime outings.
Then one race later in the first non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for older pacers, Spinout (Jonathan Roberts) returned immediate dividends for his new connections when he gained command from post six soon after the start then sprinted clear in the lane to an eight-length score as the 6-5 choice while stopping the timer in 1:54.4.
A 10-year-old Spun Out gelding trained and co-owned by Greg Trotto, Spinout recorded his first victory in two starts this year and now boasts 39 victories and nearly $375,000 lifetime from 194 career outings. At ages two and three, Spinout was the dominant force in the Maryland Sire Stakes events when he won all of his preliminaries and finals in walkover fashion.
Several races later in a non-winners of $2,501 last four starts class for older pacers, Son Of A Lynx (Jason Thompson) easily lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he gained command soon after the start, carved out honest fractions and edged clear late to a three-length score in 1:53. A five-year-old Southwind Lynx gelding and half-brother to Slick Tony, Son Of A Lynx now owns a 7-9-13 slate and over $90,000 banked from 71 lifetime tries.
