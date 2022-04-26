Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on the April portion of its spring meet as owners, trainers, drivers and onlookers noticed the influence of trotters and pacers who had spent much of the winter competing at Dover Downs in Delaware, as their presence raised the competition level considerably.
This past Sunday, April 24, Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) lived up to his role as the 4-5 favorite in the $12,500 Maryland Open when he gained command before a 26.2 opener then edged clear from Precision Bluechip late for a two-length score in 1:50.3. A six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall, Can't Beach That recorded his third win in eight starts at the meet.
One week earlier in the featured event offered on Monday, April 18 in lieu of an Easter Sunday program, Island Of The Sea (Jason Thompson) posted his second straight victory in the top class when he led throughout while setting genuinely pedestrian fractions to edge clear from Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) and favored Precision Bluechip (Russell Foster) for a two-length score in 1:53.4.
"The first time I won with him [on April 10], Eric called me and told me not to leave with him," Thompson said. "I didn't put him on the front, but I got a great [second over] trip and he was really good turning for home. Then last Monday when I looked over my shoulder no one was leaving so I was able to make the front pretty easily. He's a real classy horse. You don't get a chance to drive too many like him."
One week earlier in the $12,500 Maryland Open that kicked off the card on April 10, Island Of The Sea (Jason Thompson) benefited from a second over journey and patient handling and rallied for a length score over favored Precision Bluechip (Russell Foster) in 1:51 flat in his local debut after spending most of the winter competing in the upper level events at Dover.
A five-year-old Always A Virgin gelding owned and trained by Eric Ell of JL Cruze fame, Island Of The Sea recorded his fourth win in 14 seasonal outings on April 18 and posted his 18th win from 60 career tries and pushed his lifetime earnings past $230,000 in the process.
Then one week earlier in the first Open event of the month back on April 3, Precision Bluechip (Foster) displayed his usual speed and considerable late grit when he rallied late to overtake 25-1 leader Dirt On My Boots late in 1:51.1. A seven-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Bluechip recorded his second win in six starts at the current meet.
Each Monday evening in April, Yonkers Raceway in New York hosted the competitive, lucrative MGM Borgata Series — formerly the George Morton Levy Series — for Free-For-All pacers and the stellar cast included several horses that have made their presence known at Rosecroft in the Potomac Pace or the Maryland Invitational.
Leonidas A, the 2020 Potomac Pace hero, posted four wins in as many starts in the Borgata legs. The seven-year-old Mach Three gelding trained by Sheena Cohen scored in the opening leg in 1:50.3, prevailed two weeks later on April 4 in 1:51.2, then won the following week in 1:50.4 and then punched his ticket to the final by drawing clear late in 1:51 on April 18.
Jack's Legend N, third in the Potomac last fall for trainer Josh Green, prevailed twice in five rounds. An eight-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding, Jack's Legend N won the second leg of the series in 1:51.2 then led throughout to win the last leg in 1:52.2. This Is The Plan, a Potomac contestant each of the past two years, also won two legs of the Borgata on March 21 and April 11 in 1:51.3 and 1:51.2.
On Easter Sunday, while Rosecroft was dark and delaying its usual weekend program until the next evening, Pompano Park in southern Florida offered its final night of live racing as the five-eighths mile oval brought down the curtain on 58 years of standardbred action.
Pompano's final card consisted of 16 parimutuel races which offered in excess of $200,000 in purses and attracted over $1.4 million in wagers, including nearly $250,000 on the 16th and final race on the night. Fittingly, Hall of Fame driver and perennial leading reinsman, Wally Hennessey, steered home Beach Forecast to win the finale in 1:50.4 for trainer Peter Blood.
One race earlier, former Rosecroft regular Corey Braden guided Talk Show Chica to a handy score in 1:52.3 in an Open III event for pacing fillies and mares. Braden also owns the distaffer that was bred by Winbak Farm in Chesapeake City, Md. All-age track record holder Panocchio prevailed in another Open event for aged pacers one race earlier in yet another fitting farewell tour of the five-eighths mile oval.