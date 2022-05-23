Last Saturday night, when much of the attention among horse racing fans was focused on the Preakness Stakes earlier that afternoon at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on its winter-spring meet with a program that highlighted veteran pacers and seasoned drivers.
In the feature race on the Saturday night finale, Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) overcame post eight and a broken hobble to gain command in a wicked 25.2 opener, maintained an honest tempo by the half in 54 flat then shook off Precision Bluechip's first over bid and outkicked stablemate Tapped Teen in the lane for a two-length score in 1:49.4.
A six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall, Can't Beach That recorded his fourth win in nine starts at the meet and secured the pacer of the meet crown with the sharp score. Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate, had secured the spring meet driving title several races earlier and concluded the meet with 75 driving victories.
"It was a very good meet,"said Roberts, who was also the regular pilot of Judge Bob, the trotter of the meet, and the talented Starship, another Open regular. "I had the chance to drive a lot of nice horses at this meet. This track was in great condition tonight. Horses were going two seconds faster than normal all night."
Three nights earlier Rosecroft offered a quartet of $75,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for three-year-olds of both gaits and genders, two of which were presented as early, non-betting events.
In the opening race on the card, Charlie's Song (Roger Plante, Jr.) benefited from a pocket trip behind You'll Never Be Me (Foster) through the first three calls then overhauled that one in the lane en route to a three-length score in the $75,000 MDSS final for three-year-old filly trotters. A sophomore daughter of Charlie De Vie trained by Steve Le Blanc, Charlie's Sing notched her second win in three starts this year and now owns a 4-4-1 slate and over $100,000 banked from 10 career outings.
Then one race later in the $75,000 MDSS final for three-year-old colt & gelding trotters, Hoofbeats De Vie (Foster) gained command soon after the start, carved out honest fractions on an uncontested lead then edged clear from Bonjour May Ellen (Jim Morand) and Whitesville Mr Aw (Trae Porter) for a two-length score in 1:55.4. Hoofbeats De Vie has won all three of his starts this year and nine of 10 lifetime with over $130,000 banked for trainer Chris Lakata.
Then one race later in the first parimutuel event on the program, Connies All In (Jared Moyer) remained perfect in four starts this year by capturing the $75,000 MDSS final for three-year-old filly pacers. A sophomore daughter of Rusty's All In trained by John Wagner, Connies All In now sports a 5-1-2 slate and nearly $75,000 banked from 13 career outings after edging clear from Baby Doll Jen in 1:55.1 as the tepid 4-5 favorite.
Then one race later in the $75,000 MDSS final for three-year-old pacing colts & geldings, Anthonys All In (Wagner) easily lived up to his role as the 1-9 favorite when he quarter moved to command past the grandstand the first time then opened a clear lead down the backside and held sway late for a six-length score in 1:53.2 for his third straight win this year and ninth win from 13 career tries.
Two weeks earlier in a Saturday night card offered on Kentucky Derby Day, May 7, Slick Tony (Jared Moyer) kicked off the card by leading throughout as the 4-5 favorite to prevail by a length over Precision Bluechip in 1:52.2. A seven-year-old No Spin Zone stallion owned and trained by Nola Leager, Slick Tony recorded his second victory that week having previously captured the $20,000 Open Handicap at Harrington Raceway five days earlier.
Following a summer hiatus in which the live harness racing scene in Maryland shifts to Ocean Downs, a half-mile oval five miles west of Ocean City, Rosecroft will offer a fall meet that runs two nights each week through December 22. Once again the highlight of the fall meet will be the seventh edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for older pacers that will be ideally placed between the Breeders Crown finals and TVG Final and tentatively set for November 10.