La Plata native and Portland Sea Dogs centerfielder Corey Rosier swings at a pitch in last Sunday afternoon's game against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium. Rosier went 3-for-5 with a home run that day as the Sea Dogs cruised to an 11-2 victory over the Baysox. In 85 games with Portland, the double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Rosier is hitting .306 (85 for 278) with 17 doubles, seven homers and five triples while typically batting in the leadoff spot for the Sea Dogs.
La Plata native Corey Rosier, currently the centerfielder and leadoff batter for the Portland Sea Dogs, double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, takes time to pose with Katie Campbell, daughter of St. Charles High School teacher and boys' basketball coach Brett Campbell, who taught Rosier for one year.
La Plata native and Portland Sea Dogs centerfielder Corey Rosier swings at a pitch in last Sunday afternoon's game against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium. Rosier went 3-for-5 with a home run that day as the Sea Dogs cruised to an 11-2 victory over the Baysox. In 85 games with Portland, the double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Rosier is hitting .306 (85 for 278) with 17 doubles, seven homers and five triples while typically batting in the leadoff spot for the Sea Dogs.
Photo courtesy Bill Vaughan
La Plata native Corey Rosier, currently the centerfielder and leadoff batter for the Portland Sea Dogs, double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, takes time to pose with Katie Campbell, daughter of St. Charles High School teacher and boys' basketball coach Brett Campbell, who taught Rosier for one year.
La Plata native and current Portland Sea Dogs center fielder Corey Rosier went 3-for-5 with a home run on Sunday afternoon against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium as the Sea Dogs coasted to an 11-2 victory. In 85 games with Portland, the double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Rosier is hitting .306 (85 for 278) with 17 doubles, seven homers and five triples while typically batting in the leadoff spot for the Sea Dogs.