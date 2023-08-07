La Plata native and current Portland Sea Dogs center fielder Corey Rosier went 3-for-5 with a home run on Sunday afternoon against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium as the Sea Dogs coasted to an 11-2 victory. In 85 games with Portland, the double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Rosier is hitting .306 (85 for 278) with 17 doubles, seven homers and five triples while typically batting in the leadoff spot for the Sea Dogs.


  

TED BLACK