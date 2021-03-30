Roughly one year after their entire 2020 season was canceled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are gradually gearing up for the upcoming slate by signing numerous players to fill the roster spots.
Stan Cliburn, the Blue Crabs manager now in his second stint with the team, and General Manager Courtney Knichel have remained busy over the past month signing players for the upcoming season. Many of them were part of the 2019 squad and were expected to be in the lineup on a regular basis last summer had the season unfolded as scheduled.
Cliburn solidified his coaching staff, retaining Joe Walsh as bench coach and Daryl Thompson as pitching coach as well as pitcher. Thompson, a La Plata High School graduate who had a brief career with the Cincinnati Reds (0-3), spent 2019 as pitcher and pitching coach on the Blue Crabs and was the top pitcher in the ALPB. Cliburn has since added California native Ray Ortega, formerly in the San Francisco Giants organization, as the hitting coach.
"I am happy to have Joe and Daryl back on the staff and I was glad to get Ray on board," Cliburn said. "He's only 31 and he's had some good experience working with some of the guys in triple-A the last two years, so I think he will be a great addition to the staff. Our roster is going to be mainly younger, faster guys with a lot of energy this season."
Southern Maryland signed infielder Kent Blackstone and Josh McAdams on the first day and then added relief pitchers Dalton Geekie and Austin Glorius on Thursday, March 25. Blackstone and McAdams are expected to be among the team's leading hitters, while Geekie and Glorius both have experience at the single-A level as pitchers in the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox organizations, respectively.
"Blackstone came in and did a great job for us at second base in 2019 and by the end of the season he was batting in the leadoff spot in our order," Cliburn said. "McAdams might have been our leading hitter by the end of the season. He was up around .285 at the end. We had really good pitching in 2019, especially our bullpen, but we didn't score a lot of runs."
In addition to signing Blackstone and McAdams early, Cliburn was also to ink deals with Jovan Rosa, David Harris and Alex Crosby. Rosa has already had several stints with the Blue Crabs, while Harris signed with the team prior to the cancelled 2020 season. He was the Most Valuable Player of the Frontier League in 2017, four years after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Knichel has remained busy along with Cliburn looking to solidify the roster and make things safe and convenient for fans once the season begins on Memorial Day weekend. Southern Maryland will open the season at the West Virginia Power and Lexington Legengs then return home for a nine-game stint beginning on June 4 against the Long Island Ducks, York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers.
"We had the best bullpen in the Atlantic League in 2019," Knichel said. "And adding arms like Geekie and Glorius to our 2021 roster puts us in a good position to repeat our success from 2019. All the hitters we have signed have the ability to fit into the middle of our lineup and make winning plays everyday. We are thrilled with how are team is shaping, and are anxious to announce more signings."