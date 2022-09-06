Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Eddie Butler fires to the plate in the top of the second inning of Sunday's home finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Butler yielded three runs in the top of the third and eventually took the loss as the Blue Crabs fell 3-0 on Sunday against Lancaster.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Eddie Butler fires to the plate in the top of the second inning of Sunday's home finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Butler yielded three runs in the top of the third and eventually took the loss as the Blue Crabs fell 3-0 on Sunday against Lancaster.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs batter Jared Walker swings at a pitch in the home half of the second inning of Sunday's home finale. Southern Maryland eventually fell to the visiting Lancaster Barnstormers 3-0 last Sunday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players line the fencing outside the third base dugout as fans look on with anticipation on Sunday afternoon. Southern Maryland fell behind the Lancaster Barnstormers 3-0 early and never recovered as the Blue Crabs fell by that score in their regular season home finale.
Last Sunday afternoon the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on the home portion of the regular season schedule in the rubber match of a brief, three-game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers one night after their veteran ace tossed a complete game shutout.
On Sept. 4, Southern Maryland (77-41 overall, 29-23 in the second half), spotted the Barnstormers three runs in the top of the third and never recovered in the 3-0 setback. While Blue Crabs starter Eddie Butler (12-4) was good, allowing three runs in seven complete innings, Lancaster starter Cameron Gann was a little better holding Southern Maryland scoreless on one hit in five complete.
"We got a little taste of our own medicine today,' said Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn. "Last night Daryl throws a two-hit shutout and today we only get four hits off their guys. You can't win if you can't score. I thought he made good contact, we just couldn't get enough barrel on the ball."
All of the Lancaster (64-54, 35-17) runs came in the top of the third inning against Butler. Joseph Carpenter singled then Trace Loehr doubled. Melvin Mercedes followed with a two-run double that scored Carpenter and Loehr then three batters later Colton Shaver singled home Mercedes to make it 3-0. Those were the only runs of the day for either team.
One night earlier the Blue Crabs honored their veteran ace hurler, Daryl Thompson, who also doubles as the team's pitching coach, with a bobblehead and the La Plata High School graduate provided onlookers with another superb performance. Thompson (14-3) blanked the Barnstormers on only two hits, retired the final 13 batters he faced and lowered his league-leading earned run average to 3.38 in the process.
"Daryl was fantastic last night," Cliburn said of the Atlantic League's two-time reigning pitcher of the year. "He threw 106 pitches and 99 of them were fastballs. We had Daryl Thompson bobblehead giveaway, a big crown and then Daryl went out there and did not disappoint anyone. It was just tremendous. He has four complete games and [Mitch] Lambson has six."
Thompson and Lancaster hurler Nile Ball (9-5) were hooked in a tremendous pitchers duel until Joe DeLuca broke the deadlock with a solo homer in the fifth. Zach Collier smacked a two-run triple in the seventh and Jared Walker added a two-run homer that frame. The Blue Crabs capped the scoring in the eighth when David Harris plated Michael Baca with a sac fly and Braxton Lee scored on a single by Collier.
While Southern Maryland will spend the next two weekends on the road with the regular season finale at Lancaster, the Blue Crabs will likely face the Barnstormers in a best-of-five series beginning on Sept. 20 at Lancaster. The Barnstormers will host the first two games of that series then Southern Maryland would host games three, four and five, if necessary, on Sept. 23-25.
"We were 46-19 at home this year, which is tremendous," said Cliburn, who has been a part of 14 titles, eight as a player and six as a manager. "Plus, we still have more home playoff games. Our starting pitching has been fantastic and we've been getting guys back, like [Michael] Wielansky, [Mat] Latos and [David] Harris. A lot of guys stepped up when those guys were out."