Last Sunday afternoon the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on the home portion of the regular season schedule in the rubber match of a brief, three-game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers one night after their veteran ace tossed a complete game shutout.

On Sept. 4, Southern Maryland (77-41 overall, 29-23 in the second half), spotted the Barnstormers three runs in the top of the third and never recovered in the 3-0 setback. While Blue Crabs starter Eddie Butler (12-4) was good, allowing three runs in seven complete innings, Lancaster starter Cameron Gann was a little better holding Southern Maryland scoreless on one hit in five complete.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews