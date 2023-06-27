Southern Maryland Blue Crabs leadoff batter Jack Sundberg swings at a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's contest against the High Point Rockers. Sundberg had three hits on Sunday and scored the game's first run, but the Rockers emerged with a 6-4 victory in that contest.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs leadoff batter Jack Sundberg swings at a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's contest against the High Point Rockers. Sundberg had three hits on Sunday and scored the game's first run, but the Rockers emerged with a 6-4 victory in that contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Daryl Thompson fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Sunday's home game against the High Point Rockers. Thompson allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work in the 500th game of his professional career, but he eventually did not factor in the decision as the Rockers emerged with a 6-4 victory in the rubber match of their three-game set.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs batter Philip Caulfield swings at a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's Atlantic League contest against the High Point Rockers. Caulfield tripled home one run in the third inning to give the Blue Crabs a brief lead, but High Point eventually emerged with a 6-4 victory on Sunday.
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs hosted the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, the hosts were looking to rebound from a humiliating loss the night before.
Southern Maryland (27-23) had opened the brief, three-game set with High Point with a sharp 3-0 victory last Friday evening but on Saturday night the Blue Crabs were pummeled 19-4. Southern Maryland had committed as many errors (four) as runs scored on Saturday, but on Sunday the Blue Crabs sent longtime veteran hurler Daryl Thompson to the hill for a dual purpose in a clash of Atlantic League division leaders.
Thompson, the three-time reigning ALPB pitcher of the year and the team's current pitching coach who is rapidly approaching 100 wins in his career with the Blue Crabs, was appearing in the 500th game of his professional baseball career. He would provide the Blue Crabs with another stellar start, but left after allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work and did not factor in the decision.
"Daryl came to me after the sixth and told me he was gassed," Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. "I told him to go out there for the seventh and see if he could get through one more inning. He got two outs, but left two on and I thought it was the right time to bring in [reliever Jacques] Pucheu because he had been so effective for us."
Southern Maryland broke the scoreless drought in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a genuine two-out rally. Jack Sundberg smacked a two-out double off High Point knuckleball hurler Mickey Jannis then second baseman Phillip Caulfield followed with a triple to straightaway center that scored Sundberg to give the Blue. Crabs a tepid 1-0 lead.
Not only did Sundberg score the first run to stake Thompson to a lead, he also did hit part to preserve it in the top of the fourth. Ryan Grotjohn opened the fourth with a single to center then Zander Wiel followed by sending a Thompson pitch deep to left center. Sundberg tracked the ball superbly and timed his leap perfectly to rob Wiel of a two-run homer that would have give the Rockers a 2-1 lead at that stage.
High Point (36-16) failed to score against Thompson through the first six frames, but the Rockers finally chased the Blue Crabs veteran hurler in the seventh. Beau Taylor had a leadoff single and Mike Martinez had a one-out single then Thompson fanned Ben Aklinski at which point Cliburn hooked his ace in favor of Pucheu with two on and two outs.
Pucheu got behind in the count 2-0 then left a pitch to Parreira out over the plate and the Rockers' catcher sent the offering over the fence in left center for a three-run homer that vaulted the visitors to a 3-2 lead. High Point got three runs, one earned, in the top of the seventh against Southern Maryland reliever Endrys Briceno with Taylor delivering a two-run double and Martinez adding a sacrifice fly.
Southern Maryland hardly went down quietly in the last two innings although the Blue Crabs had already spotted the Rockers a healthy lead. Khalil Lee crushed a mammoth 454-foot solo homer in the eighth then Ian Yetsko added another solo shot in the ninth, but the Blue Crabs could get no closer.
Southern Maryland will head to Gastonia this weekend for four games with the Honey Hunters then will return home on Tuesday, July 4 to face High Point in another three-game set with the Rockers. Thompson, who is 4-1 this season, sports a 95-56 record with the Blue Crabs and owns a 153-133 career mark as a professional, including an 0-3 record in two seasons in Major League Baseball.