Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Tony Dibrell fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's Atlantic League of Professional Baseball contest against the Long Island Ducks. Dibrell allowed three runs in the top of the first inning and the Blue Crabs would eventually fall 4-0 as Long Island pitcher Robert Stock tossed a no-hitter.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs batter Matt Hibbert fouls off a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's home game against the Long Island Ducks. Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning en route to a 4-0 victory.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs coaches and players line the top of the fence in front of the dugout on Tuesday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium. Southern Maryland spotted the visiting Long Island Ducks a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and eventually fell 4-0 as Ducks' pitcher Robert Stock tossed a no-hitter.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Tony Dibrell fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's Atlantic League of Professional Baseball contest against the Long Island Ducks. Dibrell allowed three runs in the top of the first inning and the Blue Crabs would eventually fall 4-0 as Long Island pitcher Robert Stock tossed a no-hitter.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs batter Matt Hibbert fouls off a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's home game against the Long Island Ducks. Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning en route to a 4-0 victory.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs coaches and players line the top of the fence in front of the dugout on Tuesday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium. Southern Maryland spotted the visiting Long Island Ducks a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and eventually fell 4-0 as Ducks' pitcher Robert Stock tossed a no-hitter.
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home on Tuesday for the start of a three-game set with the Long Island Ducks, the hosts were looking to help write a historical finish to the start of the second half of their Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season. Instead, they were the victims of something historical.
Southern Maryland (35-37 overall, 4-5 in the second half) not only got blanked 4-0 by Long Island on Tuesday, Ducks' pitcher tossed a no-hitter and his infielders turned a nifty 4-6-3 double play to complete the stellar performance. Stock was hardly perfect, walking three batters and hitting three others, but his teammates also turned three double plays behind him.
"You can't win when you can't score and tonight we didn't get any hits," said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn, who was confined to his office in the clubhouse while serving a one-game suspension after being ejected in the previous game. "I didn't get to see it, but I heard from people watching that his [Stock] stuff was electric tonight."
Southern Maryland starting pitcher Tony Dibrell retired the first Long Island batter he faced in the top of the first inning but had immense trouble with the next three. Dibrell hit Ruben Tejada with a pitch then yielded a run-scoring double to Alejandro De Aza before surrendering a two-run homer to Sam Travis and the Ducks owned a 3-0 lead.
Southern Maryland had one baserunner in each of the first three innings against Stock although the Blue Crabs could not manage a hit. Khalil Lee was hit by a pitch in the first, catcher Ryan Haug was hit by a pitch leading off the second then shortstop Michael Baca led off the third with a walk but was later erased when Hibbert lined into a double play.
Long Island added to its lead against Dibrell in the top of the fifth. Brantley Bell drew a leadoff walk then Joe DeCarlo doubled into the left field corner. After Tzu-Wei Lin grounded to first, Boog Powell, who walked in a prolonged 13-pitch at-bat in his previous appearance, plated Bell with a sacrifice fly to right to extend the Ducks' lead to 4-0.
Stock retired 14 straight Blue Crabs hitters at one stretch before yielding a leadoff walk to K.C. Hobson to start the seventh. But the Ducks' hurler then retired Ian Yetsko on a grounder to short, fanned Jack Sundberg swinging then induced Michael Baca to ground out to second to end the frame.
Stock retired Philip Caulfield on a grounder to start the ninth then beaned Hibbert with a high fastball that hit squarely off the batting helmet. After getting some attention, Hibbert got up and walked back to the dugout on his own power and Stock was shaken by the moment and promptly walked Lee to give the Blue Crabs two base runners in one inning for the first time of the game.
Stock, however, regained his composure quickly and induced David Harris to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game and cement his no-hitter. One of 16 players on the Ducks' roster with major league experience, Stock was 2-4 in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets before being released by the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching in Triple-A.
"When he got released by Milwaukee, there were a lot of teams interested in signing him," Cliburn said. "We were one of them. He beat us once up there and we beat him here the last time we faced him. But tonight he was really good. You have to tip your cap to anyone that throws a no-hitter."