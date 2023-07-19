When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home on Tuesday for the start of a three-game set with the Long Island Ducks, the hosts were looking to help write a historical finish to the start of the second half of their Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season. Instead, they were the victims of something historical.

Southern Maryland (35-37 overall, 4-5 in the second half) not only got blanked 4-0 by Long Island on Tuesday, Ducks' pitcher tossed a no-hitter and his infielders turned a nifty 4-6-3 double play to complete the stellar performance. Stock was hardly perfect, walking three batters and hitting three others, but his teammates also turned three double plays behind him.


  

