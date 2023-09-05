Southern Maryland Blue lleft-handed pitcher Ian Kahaloa collected his 10th win of the season last Sunday afternoon when the Blue Crabs defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 11-2 to just two games out of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic League North Division.
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs begin a three-game series with the visiting High Point Rockers, the team will mark the commencement of its final stage of a playoff push and chance to complete some unfinished business of previous Atlantic League campaigns.
Southern Maryland (58-55 overall, 27-23 in the second half) ended its recent road trip with an 11-2 victory over the Gastonia Honey Hunters (74-38, 32-16), regarded as the favorite to garner the ALPB title this fall. Blue Crabs left-handed hurler Ian Kahaloa, who has emerged as one of the team's genuine workhorses this summer, collected his 10th win while limiting the Honey Hunters to one run in six innings.
"Kahaloa has done an outstanding job for us all season," Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. "Our starting pitching has been pretty good here the second half and he's routinely gone out there and given us seven, eight innings and thrown 110-115 pitches. That takes a lot of pressure off our bullpen."
Southern Maryland has also increased its offensive productivity at an ideal time this summer. In Sunday's lopsided victory at Gastonia, the Blue Crabs broke the game open thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Former New York Mets player Khalil Lee enjoyed another productive outing, collecting five runs batted in for the second time this season.
"Guys like Lee know they have a chance to show the [MLB] scouts what they can do here to try and get back to the big league," Cliburn said. "That's what we're here for. He's been swinging that bat for us well all season. We have to remain consistent offensively down the stretch."
In each of the two previous games at Gastonia, however, the Blue Crabs allowed early leads to slip away despite getting ample productivity from outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan, who belted three home runs over the first two games of that series in a losing cause. His three-run shot on Saturday night briefly staked the Blue Crabs to a 5-4 lead, although they eventually suffered an 8-6 setback.