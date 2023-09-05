Blue Crabs set for playoff push

Southern Maryland Blue lleft-handed pitcher Ian Kahaloa collected his 10th win of the season last Sunday afternoon when the Blue Crabs defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 11-2 to just two games out of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic League North Division.

 TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News

When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs begin a three-game series with the visiting High Point Rockers, the team will mark the commencement of its final stage of a playoff push and chance to complete some unfinished business of previous Atlantic League campaigns.

Southern Maryland (58-55 overall, 27-23 in the second half) ended its recent road trip with an 11-2 victory over the Gastonia Honey Hunters (74-38, 32-16), regarded as the favorite to garner the ALPB title this fall. Blue Crabs left-handed hurler Ian Kahaloa, who has emerged as one of the team's genuine workhorses this summer, collected his 10th win while limiting the Honey Hunters to one run in six innings.


  

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews