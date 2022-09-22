After coasting to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball North Division's first-half title in record fashion, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs yielded the second-half crown to the Lancaster Barnstormers, and on Sept. 24 at Regency Furniture Stadium the two squads will resume their current best-of-five playoff series.

Southern Maryland and Lancaster will head into game three of the North Division series Friday tied at one game apiece after splitting two, one-run contests in Lancaster. The Blue Crabs won the opener 2-1 on Tuesday but then squandered a 7-3 lead late and dropped the second game to the Barnstormers 8-7 on Wednesday. Game four will be Saturday night and a fifth game, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon.

