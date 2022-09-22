After coasting to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball North Division's first-half title in record fashion, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs yielded the second-half crown to the Lancaster Barnstormers, and on Sept. 24 at Regency Furniture Stadium the two squads will resume their current best-of-five playoff series.
Southern Maryland and Lancaster will head into game three of the North Division series Friday tied at one game apiece after splitting two, one-run contests in Lancaster. The Blue Crabs won the opener 2-1 on Tuesday but then squandered a 7-3 lead late and dropped the second game to the Barnstormers 8-7 on Wednesday. Game four will be Saturday night and a fifth game, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon.
In the series opener at Lancaster on Tuesday, Southern Maryland garnered a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth courtesy of a solo home run from catcher Ryan Haug, who scored three innings later on a sacrifice fly by Jack Sundberg that gave the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead, which, at the time, appeared to be plenty of support for veteran ace Daryl Thompson.
But after blanking the Barnstormers through eight innings, Thompson yielded a run in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out double by Andretty Cordero that scored Shawon Dunston Jr. Cliburn then hooked Thompson in favor of closer Endrys Briceno who promptly fanned Trayvon Robinson looking at a 3-2 pitch with Coredro at third base to end the game and preserve the 2-1 victory.
Then one night later in the second game at Lancaster, Southern Maryland managed to squander a pair of four-run leads. The Blue Crabs actually scored four runs in the top of the first inning, half of them on a two-run triple by catcher Joe Deluca. Starter Mitch Lambson held the Barnstormers scoreless until the seventh, but departed with a 4-2 lead.
Southern Maryland took a comfortable 7-3 lead to the bottom of the ninth, but the Barnstormers rallied to draw even in the home half of that frame and then prevailed, 8-7, in the bottom of the 10th inning on a solo home run by Jake Hoover off reliever Connor Law to even the series at one game apiece.