Southern Maryland Blue Crabs second baseman Philip Caulfield applies the tag to Lancaster's Melvin Mercedes as the Barnstormers' second baseman unsuccessfully attempted to steal second base in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's game. Southern Maryland eventually prevailed 3-2 over the Barnstormers in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left-handed starting pitcher McKenzie Mills fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Mills departed after allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work and did not factor in the decision when the Blue Crabs prevailed 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs second baseman Philip Caulfield applies the tag to Lancaster's Melvin Mercedes as the Barnstormers' second baseman unsuccessfully attempted to steal second base in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's game. Southern Maryland eventually prevailed 3-2 over the Barnstormers in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left-handed starting pitcher McKenzie Mills fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Mills departed after allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work and did not factor in the decision when the Blue Crabs prevailed 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night.
While teams are quick to recognize players who reach various milestones for hitting or pitching, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs recently collected a genuine team accomplishment when the local squad recorded its 1,000th victory since joining the Atlantic League in 2006.
Southern Maryland (52-48 overall, 21-15 second half) has yet to win an ALPB title during its nearly 20 seasons in the league, reaching the championship series in 2015, but manager Stan Cliburn has guided the team to several milestones. After the Blue Crabs meandered through the first half of the schedule, in stark contrast to last year's record 48-18 (.727) league record first half, they appear poised to make a bid for the Atlantic League North Division's second half title.
Four nights after attaining the team's 1,000th victory in franchise history, the Blue Crabs prevailed 3-2 over the visiting Lancaster Barnstormers in 10 innings in their 100th game of the season. Southern Maryland staked starting pitcher McKenzie Mills, but the left-hander yielded a two-run homer to Barnstormers' designated hitter Andretty Cordero in the sixth.
"These last couple of starts Mills has been really good," Cliburn said. "He's been working with [pitching coach] Daryl [Thompson] a lot and that's really helped. He made a lot of really good pitches tonight then he got behind 2-0 to Cordero and tried to get him on a pitch down and in and that's where he likes it. He's the best hitter in the league, so you have to tip your cap to him."
Mills retired the first two batters in the seventh, but the southpaw was eventually chased after allowing two walks and a single and departed with the bases loaded and the outcome literally hanging in the balance. Fellow left-handed reliever Jacques Pucheau fanned Melvin Mercedes to end the threat and the Blue Crabs executed superbly in every phase later to earn the win.
In the top of the 10th, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs shortstop Michael Baca made two superb defensive plays that kept the game tied. First, he fielded a sharp grounder by Jack Conley and threw out the lead runner at third. Then with runners on first and third, Baca fielded a grounder up to middle off the bat of Mercedes, stepped on second to force the lead runner then threw to first to double up Mercedes to end the inning.
"Those were two exceptional defensive plays from Baca," Cliburn said. "Those two plays kept them off the board."
Then in the bottom of the 10th, Southern Maryland prevailed in walk-off fashion. isaias Quiroz sac bunted lead runner Philip Caulfield over the third then after Baca earned an intentional walk, Jack Sundberg smacked a seeing-eye single into right field to plate Caulfield with the winning run.