While teams are quick to recognize players who reach various milestones for hitting or pitching, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs recently collected a genuine team accomplishment when the local squad recorded its 1,000th victory since joining the Atlantic League in 2006.

Southern Maryland (52-48 overall, 21-15 second half) has yet to win an ALPB title during its nearly 20 seasons in the league, reaching the championship series in 2015, but manager Stan Cliburn has guided the team to several milestones. After the Blue Crabs meandered through the first half of the schedule, in stark contrast to last year's record 48-18 (.727) league record first half, they appear poised to make a bid for the Atlantic League North Division's second half title.


  

