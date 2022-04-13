Monday afternoon represented the beginning of spring training for players and coaches of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs as the independent squad that competes in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball took the first small steps toward its ultimate goal of a league crown this season.
The Blue Crabs reached the ALPB playoffs last season only to be eliminated in the first round by the Long Island Ducks, but the Blue Crabs have since enhanced their roster while maintaining the coaching staff. Stan Cliburn returns for his fourth season of his second stint with the club and Joe Walsh (bench coach), Daryl Thompson (pitching coach) and Ray Ortega (hitting coach) all return for another season.
"Our entire coaching staff returns and I believe most of the corps group of our players return," said Cliburn, who spent part of the off season as the field coordinator for the California Winter League. "What I've learned from my years a as a manager in the independent leagues is that you need to have depth and you need a reserve group of players and a backup plan."
The Southern Maryland team spent the first three days of spring training with the pitchers doing considerable bullpen work and its infielders and outfielders honing their defensive and hitting skills. The Blue Crabs will open the season on April 21 with four games against the defending ALPB champion Lexington Legends then will return home for a series with the Staten Island Ferry Hawks.
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate who went 0-3 during a brief major league career, has thrived in his previous two seasons with the Blue Crabs. In both 2020 and 2021, Thompson was the top pitcher in the ALPB, recording 16 wins in each season and he has also thrived in a dual role as the team's pitching coach the past two summers.
"I really don't caught up in all of the stats," Thompson said of his last two seasons. "I really haven't taken the time to look back on it. Once the season ended, I headed to the Dominican Republic to pitch then a week after that ended I headed to Puerto Rico then I was back here in February. I never had any doubt that I would back here in the spring."
In fact, Thompson is expected to be the staff of a starting rotation that should also include Patrick Baker, Eddie Butler and Nick Wells, recently signed by the Blue Crabs after he was released by the Washington Nationals. Austin Rei is also expected to be the team's regular catcher, replacing Joe DeLuca who was signed by the Cincinnati Reds during the winter and has since earned a spot on the triple-A squad.
Blue Crabs outfielder Braxton Lee returns for his second stint with the club, although his previous visit with the squad lasted less than one week. Like most of the players on the Southern Maryland roster, Lee is hoping that his performance with the Blue Crabs will entice a major league squad to sign him to a contract and permit him the chance to climb the ladder back to the big leagues.
"Really, for me not much has changed since I got drafted," said Lee, who was initially drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays then made it to the majors briefly with the Miami Marlins. "I'm no different from anyone else here. I want to get another chance to get back to the big leagues. I think everyone here is hoping for that same chance."
Lee is also expected to be one of the everyday outfielders along with Zach Collier and David Harris and the Blue Crabs infielders will again include Michael Baca, Jared Walker, Alex Crosby and Scott Burcham. Matt Hibbert will also see time in the outfield and the Blue Crabs bullpen will again include Endrys Briceno and Mat Latos, the top relief pitchers, respectively, in 2021 and 2020.