While the Major League Baseball teams played a truncated schedule in 2020 and concluded with the Los Angeles Dodgers capturing the World Series, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and hundreds of other minor league and independent squads were unable to take the field for even a single game last year.
But late last month the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced its plans to return this spring and summer, and on Feb. 23 the league officially unveiled the complete 2021 schedule. The Blue Crabs will open the season on the road on May 28 at the West Virginia Power, one of three new teams in the Atlantic league, and play its home opener on June 4 against the Long Island Ducks.
“We are thrilled to have baseball finally returning to Southern Maryland,” said Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel, whose team will host a grand sum of 60 games through the season finale on Oct. 10 “We fully embrace the responsibility of opening our doors to the public, and we will do everything possible to do so safely. We look forward to bringing Crustacean Nation a wanted distraction and a summer full of fun.”
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn spent part of the winter as the development coordinator of the California Winter League in Palm Springs, at one time the home of the California Angels spring training.
Cliburn spent a year in the major with the Angels in 1980 and returned just over 40 years to play a different role while awaiting baseball’s return in Waldorf.
“I signed one guy when I was out west and now I’m looking to re-sign the 17 guys that I had under contract when we were supposed to start last season,” Cliburn said. “Some teams have already begun signing guys, but I wanted to wait until the schedule was finally released. Now that it’s out, I can reach out to a couple of guys that I would like to sign this spring.”
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson, a La Plata High School graduate who was 0-3 during a brief major league career with the Cincinnati Reds, will also return along with bench coach and first base coach Joe Walsh.
“Both Daryl and Joe are going to be back with us this spring and summer and I’m still in the process of hiring a hitting coach,” Cliburn said. “I’ve got three guys in mind, but I probably won’t have that finalized until next month. But now that the schedule is out I think a lot more people are getting excited about getting back on the field.”
This spring and summer the Blue Crabs will participate in the Atlantic League’s newly formed North Division joining longtime ALPB mainstays Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks and York Revolution. Several new names will appear on the schedule frequently this spring and summer, including the West Virginia Power, the Gastonia Honey Bees and the Lexington Legends.
After opening on the road in West Virginia, Southern Maryland will return home on June 4 for the start of a 10-game home stand that runs through June 13. The Blue Crabs will then embark on a nine-game road trip over the next 11 days that will include contests against Gastonia, High Point and York. Their longest home stand will include 12 games from Aug. 13 to 26.
For more information on the Blue Crabs, including a complete schedule, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews