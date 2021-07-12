Several days after the remnants of Hurricane Elsa postponed one of their home games, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put the finishing touches on their most recent home stand over the weekend.
Sunday afternoon, Southern Maryland (22-15, first place ALPB Southern Division) regained sole possession of first place in the Southern Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball by edging the visiting West Virginia Power 2-1. The home stand ended the same way it began with starting pitcher Kolton Mahoney earning the victory and closer Mat Latos garnered the save.
"Right now all of the guys on the pitching staff have been very effective," said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, a former major league catcher with the California Angels. "Everyone that we send out has been consistent and attacking the zone. They have a chance to watch Daryl [Thompson] do what he does and then get advice from him between games."
Last Tuesday the Blue Crabs opened the brief home stand with a 7-3 victory over the visiting Gastonia Honey Hunters in a game that highlighted the importance of catcher Joe DeLuca. Like his manager, a former MLB catcher, DeLuca has adapted well to his role of handling the pitching staff and on occasion he has also bolstered the team's chances with his bat.
"It's great having Stan Cliburn, a former major catcher, as a manager," DeLuca said. "He's a great manager and he knows how to handle the pitching staff. We've got a good group of pitchers. I just go out there and call the game and put the glove down and give them a good target. Anything that I can do at the plate to help us score more runs and win ore games."
Gastonia scored a run in the first and another in the second, but the Blue Crabs countered with a run in the home half of the second and then claimed the lead for good by plating five runs in the third against Honey Hunters' starter A.J. Merkel, who took the loss. It was another game that enabled DeLuca to impress Cliburn with his offensive and defensive skills.
Michael Baca led off the frame with an infield single then Kent Blackstone walked. Dario Pizzano followed with a ground rule double that scored Baca to tie it then David Harris followed with an RBI single. Vizzano scored on a groundout by Alex Crosby then Joe DeLuca belted a two-run homer to right center that extended the Blue Crabs' lead to 6-2 through three complete.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher Brandon Barker (2-3) had his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals last week and will be designated for assignment with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. Barker, who is 32-26 overall in his minor league career, was among the league leaders in earned run average (2.89) and is the third Blue Crabs players signed by a MLB squad this season.
"It's hard to find an arm as consistently dominant as Barker's," Blue Crabs' General Manager Courtney Knichel said. "I expect Brandon to make his major league debut this season."