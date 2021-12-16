Inside the crowded Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, where pool tables are still the chosen form of gamesmanship seven nights a week, Calvert County resident Mike Hoffman and La Plata resident Dayton Webber have found their niche competing in various cornhole tournaments offered there weekly.
Hoffman, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania but has lived in Dunkirk for over 20 years, and Webber, a Charles County resident and La Plata High School graduate, have both earned status as professional cornhole players. They are among only five Maryland residents to have attained such a designation, but they are the only two Free State residents who currently compete on the same team.
“There are maybe four or five people in Maryland who have earned pro status in cornhole, but so far me and Dayton are the only all-Maryland team,” Hoffman said. “We really have a lot of fun playing together. Dayton is truly an amazing player. He’s amazing to watch. He’s not only very good, but he has fun every game”
There are varying approaches to competing in cornhole as two players stand adjacent to one board and two others stand alongside another with the boards set 27 feet apart. Players toss beanbags toward the board with the goal of getting it into the hole. Shots that land in the hole are worth two points and those that hit the board are worth one point each.
While Hoffman, who if left-handed, takes a conventional approach and lofts each beanbag with a modest arch and with great accuracy, Webber, who is a quadriplegic, addresses each shot in a prayer position with the beanbag snugly between his elbows then leans forward and launches it with tremendous arch with the purpose of landing it in the hole on the fly.
“For me, it’s all about taking the same release every time,” said Webber, who tends to be a fan favorite wherever he competes. “I aim for the hole and hope it goes in every time. Some days are better than others I like playing with Mike. He’s very good and he’s so good he takes a lot of pressure off me. He’s a great player and a great teammate.”
In various local tournaments, such as those offered at Action Lounge and Billiards, teams are randomly selected in order for competitiveness and fairness of the event. So, on those nights Hoffman and Webber often face one another in the latter rounds as their teams advance. But next year they will look to enhance their skills and resumes in national events in Los Angeles, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev.
“Those big tournaments are really a lot of fun and really, really good competition,” Hoffman said. “Sometimes there are so many people in the building that if affects how you have to throw the beanbags because the boards get warm and the bags don’t slide as much. But mainly you have to stay focused and be at your best because you’re playing against the best.”
“I can’t wait to get out there,” said Webber, who also owns a passion for deer hunting. “I love being able to compete in those big tournaments. There’s a lot of money on the line, but it’s not really about the money. I love playing and competing and being able to win any tournament anywhere is really gratifying.”
