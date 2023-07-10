Southern Maryland Blue Crabs leadoff batter Philip Caulfield swings at a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night's game against the Long Island Ducks. Caulfield walked in the at-bat and scored when Khalil Lee belted a two-run homer to give the Blue Crabs an early 2-0 lead. That lead proved to be short-lived as the Ducks responded with four unearned runs in the second en route to a 7-2 victory over the Blue Crabs on Saturday night.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left fielder Khalil Lee touches home plate after smacking a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning that gave the hosts an early 2-0 lead over the Long Island Ducks on Saturday night. Lee's first inning blast proved to be the highlight of the evening for Southern Maryland as the Ducks responded with four unearned runs in the second en route to a 7-2 victory over the Blue Crabs on Saturday night.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After opening the current home stand with a 4-1 victory over the High Point Rockers in a July 4 contest followed by a lengthy fireworks exhibit, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on the Long Island Ducks last Saturday night following a 90-minute pregame rain delay.
Southern Maryland (31-32) had suffered a 4-1 setback to the Ducks one night earlier when the Blue Crabs collapsed in the ninth inning and yielding three runs to the visitors. On Saturday night the Blue Crabs were looking to emerge from the lengthy pregame rain delay eager to avenge the setback one night earlier and could not have asked for a better start.
After the Ducks went down in order in the top of the first inning, Southern Maryland gained the upper hand on Long Island starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein. Second baseman Philip Caulfield drew a leadoff walk then left fielder and former major leaguer Khalil Lee sent a Lobstein pitch over the fence in left for a two-run homer that staked the hosts to a brief, 2-0 lead.
Brief, however, would prove to be a generous understatement. In the top of the second the Ducks claimed the lead by scoring four unearned runs against Kahaloa. Sam Travis, former major leaguer Wilson Ramos and Brantley Bell all reached on consecutive errors by three different Southern Maryland infielders then Tru-Wei Lin belted a three-run homer over the fence in left center for a 4-2 lead, with none of those runs being charged to Kahaloa as earned.
"We had too many errors and you can't have those mental mistakes," Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. "Like I told the guys afterward, that one was on me. When teams make those types of mental errors, that's usually a result of coaching and that's on me. Maybe it was the rain delay, but we just were not mentally sharp tonight."
Kahaloa would yield a clean run in the fourth but departed after allowing six runs, just one earned, in 6 2/3 innings of work and an exhausting 115 pitches and was a tough luck loser. Southern Maryland committed four errors - one by each infielder - and that led to five unearned runs and the Blue Crabs' bats also went silent after the opening frame.
On Sunday afternoon, however, Southern Maryland did not squander another good outing from starting pitcher Dean Uskali (4-3) and closer Endrys Briceno collected his third save since returning to the squad following his release from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Southern Maryland owned an early lead courtesy of two-run homer by David Harris and later the Blue Crabs displayed a hint of resiliency.
Long Island rebounded from an early 3-0 and 4-2 deficits by scoring three runs on homers from Brantley Bell and Sam Travis to take a 5-4 lead. But one night after surrendering the early lead and falling behind during an error plagued frame, the Blue Crabs rallied behind a two-run homer from Braxton Lee and singles from Alex Crosby and Khalil Lee for the 8-6 victory.