After opening the current home stand with a 4-1 victory over the High Point Rockers in a July 4 contest followed by a lengthy fireworks exhibit, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on the Long Island Ducks last Saturday night following a 90-minute pregame rain delay.

Southern Maryland (31-32) had suffered a 4-1 setback to the Ducks one night earlier when the Blue Crabs collapsed in the ninth inning and yielding three runs to the visitors. On Saturday night the Blue Crabs were looking to emerge from the lengthy pregame rain delay eager to avenge the setback one night earlier and could not have asked for a better start.


  

