Regardless of the activity or endeavor, St. Mary's County resident Ireneusz "Erik" Peksa has always sought to reach the professional ranks. While his attempt to do so in soccer ended just shy at semi-pro status, Peksa recently won his second national bodybuilding title in Pittsburgh and also received a pro card from International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.
Peksa, who also works in St. Mary's County as an IT specialist, had previously won national titles in bodybuilding and also attained the coveted title of Mr. Maryland. But his ascension to the pro ranks after earning his latest national title clearly marked the culmination of decades of hard work and conditioning.
"All of my life competing as an athlete I wanted to be known as a professional in at least one sport," said Peksa, who will turn 53 on July 29. "I played semi-pro soccer, but until last week in Pittsburgh I had never earned professional status in any sport. It really meant as much as winning that bodybuilding title that day."
Peksa took first place in the 50-over category and then was second in the 45-over event while opting to test his skills against slightly younger foes. Peksa credits his most recent success to his new sponsor, Method Gym, which has two locations in St. Mary's County, and the efforts of his coach Dave Palumbo, who reconstructed his diet over the last six weeks of preparation.
"I had done well in the past, but I always thought that there was still some ways to improve," Peksa said. "So, I finally hired a coach, Dave Palumbo, and he changed my diet, which actually allowed me to eat twice as much as I had been. And also Melissa Lovell at Method Gym really supported me after I made the change to their gym."
One year ago, again only weeks before his birthday, Peksa captured the 50-over as well as the overall title at the NPC Gladiator National Championships, besting two foes in his age group but over three dozen in the open category. Those competitions involving tremendous amounts of flexing as contestants seek to impress the judges with their muscle definition.
"With Dave Palumbo as my coach and switching over the Method Gym, I never felt so prepared for anything as I did for that last competition," Peksa said. "I went into it with a lot of confidence. Some people asked me why I would challenge the younger guys in the open competition, but I wanted to see how I would do against them. Considering most of them were six to eight years younger than me, I thought I did pretty good."