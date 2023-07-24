Peksa wins another bodybuilding title

St. Mary's County resident Ireneusz Peksa proudly poses for the audience after capturing the 50-older National Bodybuilding title in Pittsburgh earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy Alex Peksa

Regardless of the activity or endeavor, St. Mary's County resident Ireneusz "Erik" Peksa has always sought to reach the professional ranks. While his attempt to do so in soccer ended just shy at semi-pro status, Peksa recently won his second national bodybuilding title in Pittsburgh and also received a pro card from International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Peksa, who also works in St. Mary's County as an IT specialist, had previously won national titles in bodybuilding and also attained the coveted title of Mr. Maryland. But his ascension to the pro ranks after earning his latest national title clearly marked the culmination of decades of hard work and conditioning.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews