St. Mary's Legion Post 255 claims region title

Not long after capturing the Maryland American Legion title at Funkstown, the St. Mary's Post 255 baseball team looked to continue its winning ways when it ventured to McCrary Park in Asheboro, N.C., for the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament. For the talented local squad it was mission accomplished.
Last Sunday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Region championship series, St. Mary's Post 255 put the finishing touches on a perfect run through the tournament when it trounced Fuquay-Varina 8-1. Three days after it rallied to edge the same North Carolina squad in a dramatic contest, Post 255 scored one run in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the sixth and coasted to an 8-1 triumph behind seven complete innings from Allen Miller.
St. Mary's will next head to the American Legion World Series, which officially got under way on Thursday evening in Shelby, N.C. The first round of the series involves three games of pool play, but only the top two teams from each pool advance to the single-elimination portion of the tournament. Friday's game will be televised live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m.
"I don't think a lot of these guys will really comprehend what this whole experience is like for another 10 years," said St. Mary's coach Steve Zumpano. "We've really been very resilient up to this point. We've got great pitching and great defense and very timely hitting. We've had a couple of walk-off wins to get to this point.I'm so proud of these guys. They're just a gritty, resilient group."
One night earlier St. Mary's outlasted Chesapeake 9-7 to remain the only undefeated team in the tournament and earn a trip to the championship series against Fuquay-Varina.
In the rematch between the two squads on Sunday afternoon, however, there was considerably less drama. St. Mary's led 1-0 early, but pushed the lead to 4-0 after four innings then doubled that advantage with a four-run sixth for a commanding 8-0 lead.
"That team has a lot of really good hitters and they have some excellent pitchers," Zumpano said. "When it was 1-0 you could sense they were starting to press a little bit then when it got to 4-0 you could they were starting to crack. Then we broke the game open with four runs in the sixth. Allen Miller was fantastic. All of our pitchers, Allen, Ethan Ledig, Tyler Quade, have all been very good the whole postseason."
One day earlier in the winner's bracket final on Friday evening, Post 255 squandered an early 4-0 lead then rallied from a 6-4 deficit by getting three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory over Fuquay-Varina. Allen Miller, the Maryland State tournament top pitcher, yielded the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh but collected the win when Post 255 rallied in the home half of the frame for a dramatic victory.
In the tournament opener last Wednesday, Aug. 4, St. Mary's rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to upend Norchester 3-2, when Cole Tarleton belted a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Post 255 trailed 2-1 heading to the last half of the seventh but emerged victorious when Tarleton belted a two-run shot.