After opening the Department of Maryland American Legion State Tournament with a 12-8 victory over Caroline Post 29 in a prolonged, ugly affair last Friday afternoon at McCurdy Field in Frederick, the St. Mary’s Post 255 squad suffered a pair of setbacks over the next two days and was promptly eliminated on Sunday.
Post 255 had gotten the better of Caroline 12-8 in the tournament opener for both teams on July 21, but on Saturday evening Post 255 was humbled 13-1 in six innings by host and defending champion Frederick. Then on Sunday afternoon in an elimination game the Ridge squad saw its tournament title bid end with a 4-2 setback against Wicomico Post 64.
Last Friday afternoon St. Mary’s Post 255 gained the early lead of Caroline when Kolby Hayden smacked a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. But Post 29 promptly countered with three runs in the home half of the frame against St. Mary’s starter Gabe Multumyr who tossed a scoreless second in his final inning of work.
St. Mary’s would draw even in the bottom of the second by getting two runs on three hits and a hit batter and Hunter Lee drove in the tying run with a single to center. Post 255 claimed the lead for good by plating two runs in the third, added two more in the fourth then broke the game open with a five-run fifth as cleanup batter Jared Harry delivered a two-run single to finish the day with four runs batted in.
“Each time I went up there I was looking fo something that I could drive,” Harry said. “I thought I made good contact each time. Anytime we have runners on base I know they’re counting on me to drive them in.”
St. Mary’s pitchers were hardly stellar last Friday as Multumyr departed after allowing three runs, two earned, in two innings and reliever Steven Guy allowed two runs in two innings and Ryan Moran yielded three runs, two earned before being hooked for Nolan Layman. Although he could not be credited with a save, Layman held Post Caroline scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings.
“It was a little bit of a tough start when I went out there,” said Layman, who walked the first batter he faced on four pitches and bounced two of them into the chest of catcher Trent Gerhardt. “But after that first batter I calmed down and starting throwing strikes so I could let my defense work behind me.”
Then on Saturday evening against Frederick, Post 255 fell behind 4-0 early and never genuinely threatened the hosts. Frederick gradually extended the advantage over the next five frames and emerged with a 13-1 victory in six innings. On Sunday afternoon, Post 255 suffered a 4-2 setback to Wicomico in an elimination game since he team arrived with one loss in the double-elimination format of the state tournament.
Although St. Mary’s did not earn a berth to the American Legion Regional Tournament, a title it garnered in 2021 en route to a 2-1 mark in the American Legion World Series, Post 255 is guaranteed a spot in the Region Tournament each of the next two years when it serves as tournament hosts in 2024 and 2025 in games that will be played at Joe Cannon Stadium in Anne Arundel County.