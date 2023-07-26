After opening the Department of Maryland American Legion State Tournament with a 12-8 victory over Caroline Post 29 in a prolonged, ugly affair last Friday afternoon at McCurdy Field in Frederick, the St. Mary’s Post 255 squad suffered a pair of setbacks over the next two days and was promptly eliminated on Sunday.

Post 255 had gotten the better of Caroline 12-8 in the tournament opener for both teams on July 21, but on Saturday evening Post 255 was humbled 13-1 in six innings by host and defending champion Frederick. Then on Sunday afternoon in an elimination game the Ridge squad saw its tournament title bid end with a 4-2 setback against Wicomico Post 64.


  

