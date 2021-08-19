Following a perfect run through the Maryland State Tournament and the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament, the St. Mary’s Post 255 baseball team was looking to cap its unprecedented summer campaign by capturing the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., earlier this week.
Unlike the previous tournaments that began as double-elimination play, the World Series was divided into two pools of four teams each, with Post 255 among the quartet in the “Stars” bracket while the other four looked to emerge from the “Stripes” division. When the dust settled on Sunday evening, St. Mary’s was among three teams in the Stars division that were 2-1 in pool play, along with Tupelo, Miss., and Honolulu, Hawaii.
But among the trio of teams in the Stars division that went 2-1, St. Mary’s was the odd-man out when the semifinal brackets were drawn. In the tie-breaker process used to separate them, runs allowed was the determining factor and Post 255 yielded two more runs in its three games of pool play than Hawaii, which handed the Maryland squad its only loss.
“Even though we did not get to play in the semifinals, I was very proud of what these guys accomplished all summer,” St. Mary’s assistant coach Tyler Kimmey said. “We went 17-1 in the postseason dating back to the district tournament, the state tournament and the World Series. We basically spent the last three weeks away from home.”
On Sunday afternoon, Post 255 (2-1 in pool play) rebounded from a 5-2 setback against Hawaii two days earlier by upending Fargo 8-3. St. Mary’s built a 6-1 lead early then escaped serious harm when Fargo scored twice in the bottom of the fifth but left the bases loaded. Recent Chopticon High School graduate Tyler Quade picked up the win in relief as Fargo left 11 runners stranded during the game.
“We knew once Fargo scored that second run that we would not be playing in the championships,” Kimmey said. “After that, we kind of hung our heads a little bit. But the guys finished out the game okay. We got the win. We were among five teams that were 2-1 in pool play at the World Series, but, unfortunately, we were the only one of those teams that did not get to advance to semifinals.”
Last Friday evening St. Mary’s suffered a 5-2 setback against Hawaii, although Post 255 could not have asked for a better start to the outing. St. Mary’s scored two runs in the top of the first, but that lead proved to be short-lived as Hawaii responded with two runs in the home half of the frame then gradually padded its lead over the next two innings courtesy of three unearned runs.
One night earlier Post 255 opened the round of pool play with a 6-1 victory over Tupelo, Miss. St. Mary’s broke open a 1-1 deadlock by scoring four runs in the fourth and added an insurance run in the sixth. Tyler Quade allowed one run in six innings to get the win and he also helped his own cause by drawing two walks and scoring two runs.
Demetri Jamison went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and he drove in one run; Shawn Cameron also went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once; Chase O’Dell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored; and Cole Tarleton also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. It was the 16th straight postseason win for Post 255 and it ended Tupelo’s 10-game skein.
“I can’t say enough about what the guys did during the playoffs,” St. Mary’s coach Steve Zumpano said. “We knew what we were getting into on Sunday. It’s a shame that it came down to tie-breakers instead of a play-game, but those were the rules set up before the tournament. I would have never imagined that we could have gone 17-1 in the postseason. ... I know the guys were disappointed we could not have the chance to play on Monday, but one day they’ll look back and see what they did and realize just what they achieved.”
On Monday afternoon in the first semifinal game, Idaho defeated Mississippi 9-3, while Hawaii defeated Iowa 9-1 on Tuesday in the other semifinal. Idaho defeated Hawaii by 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon to earn the 2021 American Legion World Series title.
