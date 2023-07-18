St. Mary's Post 255 starting pitcher Ryan Moran will be joined by hurlers Gabe Multumyr and Will Hagan in the team's rotation when Post 255 seeks the American Legion State Tournament title beginning July 21 at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher Gabe Multumyr, who tossed a complete game in last Friday's 9-3 victory over La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) in the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament Championship, will be one of the key hurlers when the team seeks the Maryland State Legion tournament title beginning July 21 at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
St. Mary's Post 255 starting pitcher Ryan Moran will be joined by hurlers Gabe Multumyr and Will Hagan in the team's rotation when Post 255 seeks the American Legion State Tournament title beginning July 21 at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
Staff photo by Ted Black
St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher Gabe Multumyr, who tossed a complete game in last Friday's 9-3 victory over La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) in the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament Championship, will be one of the key hurlers when the team seeks the Maryland State Legion tournament title beginning July 21 at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
Two years removed from capturing the Frank Riley American Legion District, State and Regional titles en route to a berth in the World Series, the St. Mary's Post 255 baseball team will head to the Department of Maryland State Tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick this afternoon seeking to burnish its growing legacy.
St. Mary's Post 255 captured the Frank Riley American Legion District Championship as the number two seed by twice beating top-seeded La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) and now Post 255 will make its third straight appearance in the State tournament beginning today with essentially its third different team, albeit with many of the same players as last year's champs.
Two years ago a veteran St. Mary's Post 255 squad raced through the State Tournament and then captured the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament as well then went 2-1 in the American Legion World Series. Last year, with a squad comprised almost entirely of new players, St. Mary's Post 255 won the District title but could not repeat as state champions which this year's squad plans to rectify.
"I think we can go back there and cement our legacy," said St. Mary's Post 255 outfielder and leadoff batter Hunter Lee, a rising senior at Leonardtown High School. "We were really young when we went there last year. But we've got everyone back and we added some key pitchers, so I think we can go up there and win it all this year."
St. Mary's Post 255 will certainly head into the Maryland State Tournament with ample starting pitcher, led by Gabe Multumyr, Ryan Moran and Will Hagan. Moran collected the win in Post 255's 6-3 victory over La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) in the winners' bracket final of the District Tournament, then Multumyr sealed the verdict with a complete game victory over that same squad in the championship game last Friday at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
"I think we're going up there with more experience and a lot of confidence," said Multumyr, a recent St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate who is still weighing his college options for this fall and next spring. "We have a lot of good hitters on this team and we have good starting pitching and a good defense behind them. Last year we were young, but this year the same team is going back there and we've added some guys."
On Friday, July 21, St. Mary's Post 255 will begin the quest for its second Maryland State Legion title in the past three years when it faces the North Eastern Shore District Champion at 1 p.m. at McCurdy Field. The winner of that contest will face the winner of Friday evening's Severn Post 276 vs. Frederick Post 11 game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The losers of Friday's two games will face one another at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the loser of that game will be eliminated from tournament title contention.
Under the double-elimination format, two teams will be sent home at the conclusion of Saturday's games and two more teams will be eliminated on Sunday. If any team wins its first three games, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will have a bye into the potential championship game on Tuesday morning. If the unbeaten (3-0) team loses that game, an "if" game would follow 30 minutes later and the winner of that contest would be deemed the tournament champion.