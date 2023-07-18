Two years removed from capturing the Frank Riley American Legion District, State and Regional titles en route to a berth in the World Series, the St. Mary's Post 255 baseball team will head to the Department of Maryland State Tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick this afternoon seeking to burnish its growing legacy.

St. Mary's Post 255 captured the Frank Riley American Legion District Championship as the number two seed by twice beating top-seeded La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) and now Post 255 will make its third straight appearance in the State tournament beginning today with essentially its third different team, albeit with many of the same players as last year's champs.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews