St. Mary's Post 255 runner Colby Hayden takes a lead off first base following his two-out single in the bottom of the first inning of the July 14 Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament Championship game against La Plata Post 82 (Cooke). Hayden had three hits, plus a walk and scored twice as St. Mary's Post 255 defeated La Plata 9-3 to capture the district tournament title.
St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher Gabe Multumyr looks to get La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) batter Taylor Ellis to chase a pitch in the top of the second inning of the Frank Riley American Legion District Championship game at Chancellor's Run Regional Park on July 14. Multumyr went the distance on the hill for Post 255 as the hosts prevailed 9-3 over La Plata for the district title.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Although they headed into the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament as the second seed in the compact field of four squads, the St. Mary's Post 255 team arrived a confident group and last Friday evening the team upended top seed La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) 9-3 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park to cement the title.
St. Mary's Post 255, which will next head to McCurdy Field in Frederick for the Department of Maryland State Championship on Friday, July 21, broke open a close contest with La Plata Post 82 on Friday by scoring six runs in the home half of the fourth inning and pitcher Gabe Multumyr earned a complete game victory.
"Gabe went out there and just kept pounding the [strike] zone," said St. Mary's Post 255 assistant coach Brooks Posey, who filled in at the helm while head coach Jason Bean served a one-game suspension after being ejected on July 11 in the early innings of the winners' bracket final that was resumed the following day. "He went out and attacked the hitters and got ahead in the count and then once we put up six runs for him we felt pretty confident."
La Plata Post 82 (Cooke), which advanced to the championship round after edging La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) 6-5 the day before, actually scored first against Multumyr when J.J. Mitchell led off the third inning with a double then scored two batters later on a single to right by Chris Coombs. But that lead would prove to be short-lived.
St. Mary's Post 255 responded with two runs in the bottom of the second against Colton Sweeney. Caleb Bean reached with one out when he was hit by a pitch then Colby Hayden followed with a single to right and Ryan Brown walked. Jared Canady then gave Post 255 the lead with a 2-1 single, although Sweeney managed to escape the rest of the inning unscathed.
After La Plata drew even in the top of the fourth, St. Mary's broke the game open and chased Sweeney in the home half of the frame. Blaine Brasher led off with a double then scored on a single by Hunter Lee. After Sweeney walked the next two batters, La Plata coach Matt Cooke hooked Sweeney in favor of reliever Austin Flerlagy who walked three of the four batters he faced then reliever Coombs surrendered a two-run single to Trent Gerhardt.
"After we scored those six runs in the fourth, I knew I could relax," said Multumyr, who yielded three runs, two earned, in the complete game victory. "I mainly wanted to go out there and get ahead with my fastball. I knew if they put the ball in play my defense would make the plays behind me."
La Plata got an unearned run against Multumyr in the top of the sixth, but Post 255 responded with a run in the home half of that frame to account for the final score. Andrew Peed led off the St. Mary's sixth with a walk, took second on a sac bunt by Gerhardt then scored on a two-out double by Lee. Hayden led Post 255 with three hits that evening, while Lee added a pair.
"We had a very young team this year," Cooke said. "A lot of these guys are still eligible to play in the senior league two more years.Colton came in the other night and closed out the game then he started today and pitched well until he just got a little tired in the fourth. But this team had a really good summer and most of these guys will be back next season."