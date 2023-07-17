Although they headed into the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament as the second seed in the compact field of four squads, the St. Mary's Post 255 team arrived a confident group and last Friday evening the team upended top seed La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) 9-3 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park to cement the title.

St. Mary's Post 255, which will next head to McCurdy Field in Frederick for the Department of Maryland State Championship on Friday, July 21, broke open a close contest with La Plata Post 82 on Friday by scoring six runs in the home half of the fourth inning and pitcher Gabe Multumyr earned a complete game victory.


  

