Virtually everything for the St. Mary's Post 255 squad had gone smoothly in its Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament opener against La Plata 82 (Chaney) until the timed lights at Chancellor's Run Regional Park went out at 9 p.m. with the hosts leading 9-1 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday.

Invariably, that would prove to be the only inconvenience that Post 255 would endure on Monday as the hosts prevailed 9-1 when the lights were turned back on following a 23-minute delay. La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) was sent to the losers' bracket on Tuesday against Hughesville, which suffered a 10-6 setback to La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) in the other District opener on Monday at La Plata.


  

