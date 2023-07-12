La Plata 82 (Chaney) starting pitcher Ryan Dientzer fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning as St. Mary's Post 255 runner Hunter Lee takes a lead off second base with Ryan Brown batting. St. Mary's scored two runs in the first and four more in the second against Dientzer en route to a 9-1 victory over Post 82 in a Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament opener at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) coach Adam Chaney, far left, and St. Mary's Post 255 coach Jason Bean, far right, greet the umpires at home plate and exchange lineup cards prior to the start of Monday's Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament opener at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. Post 255 scored early and often en route to a 9-1 victory over Post 82 on Monday evening.
St. Mary's Post 255 starting pitcher Gabe Multumyr fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Monday's Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament opener at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. Multumyr limited La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) to one unearned run in five innings as Post 255 scored early and often en route to a 9-1 victory on Monday evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Virtually everything for the St. Mary's Post 255 squad had gone smoothly in its Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament opener against La Plata 82 (Chaney) until the timed lights at Chancellor's Run Regional Park went out at 9 p.m. with the hosts leading 9-1 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday.
Invariably, that would prove to be the only inconvenience that Post 255 would endure on Monday as the hosts prevailed 9-1 when the lights were turned back on following a 23-minute delay. La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) was sent to the losers' bracket on Tuesday against Hughesville, which suffered a 10-6 setback to La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) in the other District opener on Monday at La Plata.
St. Mary's Post 255 and La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) were meeting for the fifth time in the last seven days on Monday, although their latest encounter would be the most relevant. La Plata had threatened in the top of the first inning, but St. Mary's turned a nifty 6-4-3 double play behind starting pitcher Gabe Multumyr and the hosts immediately gave their hurler plenty of run support.
"I thought that was the best that Gabe has pitched all season," St. Mary's Post 255 coach Jason Bean said of his starter, who limited Post 82 to one unearned run in five complete innings while yielding just two hits and fanning six. "Last year he was one of our best starting pitchers, but he had struggled a little coming into tonight. He was really good tonight. We turned that double play behind him in the first inning then we got him some run support right away."
While Multumyr got plenty of offensive and defensive support from his teammates on Monday, La Plata starting pitcher Ryan Dienzer was not afforded the same luxury. Post 255 scored two runs, one earned, against him in the bottom of the first inning then broke the game open in the home half of the second by plating four unearned runs resulting from a two-out error on a routine pop up to third.
"Those errors killed us tonight," La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) coach Adam Chaney said. "We just gave them too many runs early and we also didn't get many hits, maybe one or two. You can't win when you don't get hits and don't score. But you can't make those kind of mistakes against good teams, not in a tournament game."
La Plata finally ended Multumyr's bid for a shutout in the top of the fifth when the visitors got an unearned run on a two-out fielding error on a grounder by Will Burgess that allowed Javone Gomes to score. But St. Mary's Post 255 countered with two runs in the home half of the frame then the game entered a bizarre point with one out in the bottom of the sixth when the lights inadvertently went off at 9 p.m.
"I know the lights were supposed to remain on until 10 p.m. here," Bean said following the 23-minute delay. "I'm not sure why they went out at that point. But we got them back on and were able to finish."
St. Mary's leadoff batter Hunter Lee with 2-for-3 plus a walk and scored three runs, Caleb Bean did not record an official at-bat [sac bunt, hit by pitch, two walks] but scored three runs, Ryan Brown went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored once and Colby Hayden went 1-or-2 with a single, walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored once.
In the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament losers' bracket final on Tuesday, La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) defeated Hughesville 20-5 to remain alive for the tournament while Hughesville saw its season come to an end.
La Plata Post 82 (Chaney) will play the loser of Wednesday's contest between La Plata Post 82 (Cooke) and St. Mary's Post 255 on Thursday.