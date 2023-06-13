McDonough High School graduate and Frostburg State University tennis player Jason Haley was crowned champion of the Open Singles draw in the 23rd annual Spring Fling Tennis Tournament May 21 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick. Ashleigh Haubrich, not pictured, was crowned champion in Women's Singles in the tournament.
Leonardtown teammates Yasmeen Bouhussein and Ally Dusch captured the Women's Doubles championship in the 23rd annual Spring Fling May 20 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
Levi Barrett, the youngest player in the tournament at 10 years old, was champion in the 14&Under singles bracket at the 23rd annual Spring Fling on May 21 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
Vaughn Evans was crowned champion of the Men's B Singles bracket on May 21 in the 23rd annual Spring Fling at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
McDonough High School graduate and Frostburg State University tennis player Jason Haley was crowned champion of the Open Singles draw in the 23rd annual Spring Fling Tennis Tournament May 21 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick. Ashleigh Haubrich, not pictured, was crowned champion in Women's Singles in the tournament.
Photo by John Niswander
John and Matthew Jiang won the Men's B Doubles bracket in the 23rd annual Spring Fling May 20 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
Byron Dickerson and Luis Lozano captured the championship in the Men's Open Doubles bracket in the 23rd annual Spring Fling May 20 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
Ria and Aarav Sharma won the Mixed B Doubles bracket in the 23rd annual Spring Fling May 20 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Photo by John Niswander
Sona Hussian and Byron Dickerson captured the Mixed Open Doubles championship in the 23rd annual Spring Fling May 20 at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Southern Maryland tennis players rejoiced and came together for a fun two days of tennis May 20 and 21 at Hallowing Point Park for the 23rd annual Spring Fling tennis tournament sponsored by the Calvert County Tennis Association.
More than 60 players from as young as 10 to players in their 70s competed in doubles that Saturday and singles the following day. In total, nine different brackets were completed with 14 individuals being crowned champions and earning gift cards for their winning efforts, according to a release.
“This year’s Spring Fling was a huge success. We had our largest total number of players in four years,” John Niswander, tournament director, said in the release. “It is always amazing to bring players together from different generations to compete against each other in a highly-competitive but fun atmosphere. Tennis is continuing to grow in Southern Maryland and we will continue to run future tournaments and leagues to bring people together to make new friends and most importantly, have fun.”
CCTA President Chris Macwilliams provided complimentary snacks and drinks as well as a canopy for much-needed shade for players and spectators who were eager to take in all the exciting action both days.
The next tennis tournament in Southern Maryland, open to players of all ages, is scheduled for July 22-23 at Hallowing Point Park in Calvert County.