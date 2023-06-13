Southern Maryland tennis players rejoiced and came together for a fun two days of tennis May 20 and 21 at Hallowing Point Park for the 23rd annual Spring Fling tennis tournament sponsored by the Calvert County Tennis Association.

More than 60 players from as young as 10 to players in their 70s competed in doubles that Saturday and singles the following day. In total, nine different brackets were completed with 14 individuals being crowned champions and earning gift cards for their winning efforts, according to a release.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters