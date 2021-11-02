For the second time in the last three years, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson was named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball pitcher of the year.
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate who played briefly in the major leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, went 16-3 during the 2021 season and was instrumental in leading the Blue Crabs to the second half title in the ALPB North Division. Thompson had also garnered the title in 2019 and there was no season in 2020 and becomes only the third pitcher in league history to win multiple honors.
"That was my goal coming into the season," said Thompson, who became the league's all-time leader in wins (76) while tossing four complete games, a total of 169 innings pitched and sporting a 3.20 earned run average compared to the league average of 5.93. "I set out to repeat and improve on what I was able to do in 2019."
Thompson was not only the ace of the Blue Crabs pitching staff he also served as the team's pitching coach for a third straight season, a role that Southern Maryland Stan Cliburn applauded.
"Not only does Daryl give us a good chance to win every time he goes to the hill, but his work with the other pitchers on the staff the other four days each week is tremendous," Cliburn said. "He really helped [Kolton] Mahoney develop into our second best pitcher in the rotation and he was tremendous working with our relief pitchers as well."
Thompson, who was named the ALPB pitcher of the month in both May and June to start the season, recorded the victory when the Blue Crabs secured the second half division title by topping eventual league champion Lexington. Then in the division series against the Long Island Ducks, Thompson pitched game three on just two days rest and performed well in the 5-4 loss.
"We are so incredibly proud of Daryl Thompson," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel. "You couldn't write a better story. More improtantly, you couldn't ask for a better coach, player, teammate and community member. He is unequivocally the single most valuable player in the Atlantic League, and a pillar in the community that spreads his love for the game of baseball. There is only one Daryl Thompson and we're glad that he's on our team."