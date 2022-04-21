Inside the Legends Room of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ stadium last Tuesday morning the mood was somewhat light and almost jovial and players posed in front of a green screen for the head shots that will adorn the matrix board at Regency Furniture Stadium throughout the upcoming Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season.
Southern Maryland pitcher Daryl Thompson, who went 0-3 during a brief major league career with the Cincinnati Reds, has now been the top pitcher in the ALPB the past two seasons, winning 16 games each year, and has also served as the Blue Crabs’ pitching coach. At 36, Thompson knows that he may be in the twilight years of a professional career now in its third decade, but he has remained youthfully optimistic about his approach to each season.
“I know a lot of these guys in this league can still play at a high level and still have a chance of getting back to the major leagues,” Thompson, a graduate of La Plata High School, said. “I think those days for me have already passed, but as a pitcher and pitching coach I have always felt like the best way for me to teach these guys about the game is to go out there every day and lead by example.”
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn has appreciated Thompson for his efforts on the mound, securing his role as the ace of the staff despite his ripening age. But Cliburn has literally applauded Thompson for his role as the team’s pitching coach, a selfless task that requires Thompson to focus more on his teammates than his own needs during the four days between starts.
“Everyone sees what Daryl does every time that he goes to the mound,” said Cliburn, who spent the 1980 season with the California Angels as a catcher. “Every time I had him the ball I know he gives us a chance to win the game. But what people don’t see is what he does with the pitching staff on his four days off. Those things he imparts on our staff that lead to them becoming better pitchers are worth a lot more to me than any of his pitching stats.”
Thompson, who posted league bests in wins (16) in each of his last two seasons on the mound and is now the ALPB all-time leader in wins (65), admits that interacting with members of his pitching staff and occasionally with the hitters, enables him to enhance his potential long-term benefit as a coach long after his playing days are over.
“Not only is it important for me to work with the pitchers about the mental approach to retiring hitters, but I also like to speak to the hitters about what a pitcher might be doing in a specific at-bat,” Thompson said. “I think the pitchers appreciate what it means to be able to retire hitters without being able to throw 95-miles per hour, because some day that velocity is not going to be there. But I want our hitters to understand what a pitcher is thinking during each at-bat during a specific sequence so they can adjust, too.”
The Blue Crabs will opened the season on April 21 with four games against the defending ALPB champion Lexington Legends then will return home for a three-game series that starts Tuesday, April 26, with the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. Then they will have a weekend series against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 through May 1.
