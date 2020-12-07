Last Sunday evening marked the first full weekend of December and the Sunday night card at Rosecroft Raceway offered onlookers with a bevy of upsets, even in the upper classes where favorites tend to succeed at a high level.
In Sunday's featured $10,000 Open Handicap for older pacers, Admiral Ballsy (Jonathan Roberts) forged a mild 5-2 upset when he left to secure good early position, yielded to 6-5 favorite Major Pocket A (Pat Berry), then immediately retook before the half in 55.3 then held safe the favorite and Jack Quick (Jonathan Thompson) to score in 1:52.1.
A durable gelding owned and trained by Richard Malone, Jr., Admiral Ballsy recorded his second victory in the Open at the meet and now owns a 5-5-3 slate and $34,000 banked from 26 seasonal outings. He also sports a solid 11-8-7 slate and nearly $125,000 bankroll from 51 career tries and impressed his catch driver with his latest triumph.
"He was really good tonight," said Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate who recorded his 4,000th career driving victory at Ocean Downs this past summer. "He can leave and he's pretty handy. Once Pat cleared with his horse I just wanted to put him right back on the front. He felt good all the way to the wire tonight."
Several races earlier in the second, non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Toms All In (Jared Moyer) benefited from a pocket trip throughout, angled to the passing lane and outlasted the wide, late rally from Fight Like Mike (Russell Foster) to score by a head in 1:56 as an overlooked 7-1 shot.
A sophomore son of Rusty's All In trained by Arlene Cameron for owner-breeder Pamela Wagner, Toms All In now owns a 3-7-2 slate from 18 starts this year and sports a solid 5-8-2 slate and $47,000 banked from 25 career outings. Caracchi Hanover (Eric Davis) carved out the early fractions under steady pressure and carried the winner to the top of the lane before giving way.
In the first of the split, non-winners of $4,000 last four class for older pacers, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) forged a mild 7-1 upset when he gained command before a 26.4 opener, rebuffed an early challenge from 40-1 Hilarious Lou (Cole Olsen) then outlasted the late bid of 2-1 second choice Western Exposure (John Wagner) to score by a length in 1:53.
A five-year-old American Ideal gelding and one of very few free-legged pacers on the grounds, Dancing On A Star notched his second win in his last three starts and now owns a 3-3-1 slate and $21,000 banked from 16 seasonal outings. He now sports a 14-21-11 slate and roughly $87,500 bankroll from 85 career tries and reminds several locals of former free-legged star Texas Tea.
"There are not too many horses like him any more," MacLeod said. "He doesn't race with hobbles of knee boots or anything. He can still get around there pretty good."
Sunday's opener was the non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers and it provided one of the biggest surprises of the evening. Rusty's Houdini (Justin Vincent) overcame a first over journey to forge a 21-1 upset in 1:53.3 for his second straight score. A four-year-old Rusty's For Real gelding trained by Jerry Nock, Rusty's Houdini now sports a 5-4-5 slate from 28 starts this year and boasts a balanced 11-11-12 slate and $90,000 banked from 70 career tries.
Last Wednesday evening marked the first program of December at the Fort Washington oval and it offered a pair of $12,000 Open events, one each for trotting males and pacing fillies and mares. Both of those events, as well as the Open Handicap typically held each Sunday, will all see an elevated purse and slightly enhanced designation on closing night, Dec. 23.
In the Open Handicap for trotters, Skyway Cobra (Austin Hanners) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite when he followed the liver cover of Explosive Drama (Frank Milby) down the backside and through the far turn then surged to command in deep stretch and held safe the late bid of Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) for a neck score in 1:56.2. It was his fifth win in 22 starts this year for the seven-year-old Here Comes Herbie gelding owned and trained by Arlene Cameron.
Then one race later in the Filly-Mare Open for pacing distaffers, Auntmilly'smartini (Sean Bier) gained command early, yielded to 4-5 choice Sweet Bobbie (Eddie Davis, Jr.) before the half, then nailed that one in the lane for a determined nose score in 1:53.1. The five-year-old Three Olives mare now sports a 4-4-4 slate and over $30,000 banked from 25 starts this year for owner-trainer Brittany Bounds.
On the upcoming Dec. 23 closing night card, Rosecroft will offer a trio of open events each worth $20,000 - Maryland Invitational for older pacers, the Maryland Distaff for filly-mare pacers and the trotting event will be called the Maryland Trotting Derby. Rosecroft's top trainer, driver, trotter and pacer will also be honored on the closing night card.