While thoroughbred racing enthusiasts are accustomed to seeing their various equine stars compete for short periods of time before being retired, standardbred owners, trainers and fans have grown fond of seeing numerous durable aged trotters and pacers race into their teenage years.
Both standardbreds and thoroughbreds can race through age 14, but the harness horses are far more likely to do so. On any given Sunday night at Rosecroft, Southern Allie, a 14-year-old pacer trained by Brittany Bounds, can be seen competing in various overnight events. On most Sunday cards there are 25-30 pacers of 10-years-old and upward that go behind the starting gate and each weekend two or three of them typically prevail.
This past Sunday night in the featured non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers contested over a rain soaked sloppy surface, Star Messenger (Tony Morgan) lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he raced parked to gain command from Hickory Aloha (Timmy Offutt( early, carved out modest fractions then held safe the pocket horse in the lane for a length score in 1:52.3.
A 10-year-old Jereme’s Jet gelding owned and trained by Gary Ewing of Easton, Star Messenger recorded his second win in six starts this year and now sports a 47-22-25 slate and over $375,000 banked from 228 career outings. Morgan has won over 16,000 races — second most in harness racing history — in a career that will someday earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame.
Two races earlier in the second non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Fantastic Voyage (Jonathan Roberts) brushed to command before the half then drew clear in the lane to a four-length score. A four-year-old Cool Flying Fun stallion trained by Shaun Callahan for owner-breeder Dawn Amiss, Fantastic Voyage posted the fastest mile of the night and now owns a 10-4-8 slate and over $56,000 banked from 33 career tries.
Several races earlier in the first half of the non-winners of $4,000 last four starts condition for pacers, Spinout (Pat Berry) brushed to command down the backside and through the fog then romped home six lengths clear in 1:53. A 10-year-old Spun Out gelding trained by Greg Trotto, Spinout recorded his second win in four starts this year and now boasts 40 wins and over $375,000 banked from 196 career outings.
One race earlier in a non-winners of nine races lifetime class for pacers, Starship (Roberts) lived up to his billing as the 2-5 favorite when he followed the love cover of Rock Smart (Roger Plante, Jr.) down the backside and through the far turn then overhauled that one and early leader Son Of A Lynx (Jason Thompson) in the lane for a neck score in 1:52.4.
A four-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts, Starship notched his third win from six starts this year and now owns a 9-4-3 slate and nearly $95,000 banked from 32 career tries. Despite the sloppy surface, Starship lowered his lifetime mark by nearly a full second and continues to impress his driver.
“He’s definitely got a motor,” said Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate. “He’s not real quick off the gate, but he seems to know where the wire is. Once he turns for home he tends to find another gear.”
Several nights earlier in the Wednesday feature, Explosive Drama (Russell Foster) overcame post eight to gain command at the outset and led throughout en route to a length victory in 1:55.3. Owned and trained by Jason Walters of Hughesville, Explosive Drama has won the Open on consecutive occasions and now boasts three wins and $20,000 banked from just four starts this year.
One weekend earlier, Precision Bluechip (Russell Foster) forged an 8-1 upset while notching his third straight victory in the Open by rebuffing the late bid of 4-5 favorite Slick Tony (Victor Kirby). A Bettor’s Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Bluechip was the Rosecroft champion fall meet pacer and already owns the upper hand in the bid for the winter-spring honor.
“I think it’s crazy,” Brooks said of Precision Bluechip’s success. “Every single time he races he just keeps coming and coming and pulling [wins[ out of a hat. H’s a special horse. Whats nice is I haven’t met anyone who isn’t happy for Chip. If I’m walking in the paddock or on the track everyone is giving us a thumbs up. Everyone has been super nice.”
