Even during a season in which they were eliminated from playoff contention well before their season finale last Saturday evening, coaches and local players from the Patuxent Football Athletics United Soccer League women's squad were able to remain optimistic about the future of their endeavors.

Last Tuesday evening, June 27, at the Calverton School, where the Patuxent FA USL Women practice and also play their home games, coach Myron Garnes and his local players emerged from their practice ready to put the 2023 season behind them and focus on years to come.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews