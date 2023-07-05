Former Huntingtown High School girls' soccer standout and rising Howard University sophomore Bre'elle Dean takes part in skills work last week as a member of the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's squad which practices and plays home games at the Calverton School.
Great Mills High School graduate and rising St. Thomas Aquinas College sophomore Lilly Lawson takes part in conditioning drills last week as a member of the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's team which practices and plays its home games at the Calverton School.
La Plata resident Kylie Smith, a rising senior at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George's County, takes part in several skills drills as the goalie for the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's team which plays its home games at the Calverton School.
Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's coach Myron Garnes, a former professional player with Trinidad and Tobago, watches his players take part in several drills last week at the Calverton School in preparation for their season finale on July 1.
Former Huntingtown High School girls' soccer standout and rising Howard University sophomore Bre'elle Dean takes part in skills work last week as a member of the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's squad which practices and plays home games at the Calverton School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Great Mills High School graduate and rising St. Thomas Aquinas College sophomore Lilly Lawson takes part in conditioning drills last week as a member of the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's team which practices and plays its home games at the Calverton School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata resident Kylie Smith, a rising senior at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George's County, takes part in several skills drills as the goalie for the Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's team which plays its home games at the Calverton School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Patuxent Football Athletics USL women's coach Myron Garnes, a former professional player with Trinidad and Tobago, watches his players take part in several drills last week at the Calverton School in preparation for their season finale on July 1.
Even during a season in which they were eliminated from playoff contention well before their season finale last Saturday evening, coaches and local players from the Patuxent Football Athletics United Soccer League women's squad were able to remain optimistic about the future of their endeavors.
Last Tuesday evening, June 27, at the Calverton School, where the Patuxent FA USL Women practice and also play their home games, coach Myron Garnes and his local players emerged from their practice ready to put the 2023 season behind them and focus on years to come.
"It was a rough year for the women's team, but they have played through it pretty well," Garnes, a former professional soccer player with his native Trinidad and Tobago, said. "We have a lot of younger players on this team and many of them were not on the team last year. We're also playing against players from major Division I colleges, like Duke and Clemson, and some of these girls are still in high school."
Among the local products on the Patuxent FA USL women's team are several that recently graduated from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools and another who spent one season at one SMAC school before transferring to a co-ed private school that competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
"I like the training and the coaching that we get here," said Bre'elle Dean, a Huntingtown High School graduate and rising sophomore at Howard University. "We play a lot of really good competition each week. I was glad they have something so close to home for me. I really like the training. The practices are hard, but I feel like they have me ready for the fall."
"There are a lot of really good players in this league," said Great Mills graduate Lilly Lawson, a rising sophomore at St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. "Some of the teams have girls from Clemson, Duke, North Carolina and other major programs. A lot of girls on this team still play in high school and others like me still have three more years of college."
Smith, who spent her freshman year at St. Charles High where she was actually the goalie for the Spartans' boys' soccer team that season, is a rising senior at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George's County where his skills in the net have helped the Mustangs emerge as one of upper tier squads in the tough WCAC.
"I love facing the tough competition in our league games," Smith said. "I still have one more year of high school left and I'm playing against a lot of girls that are in their final seasons of playing for major Division-I colleges. But I felt like I fit in with this group of girls right away. The coaches here are great and the other players all want to compete at a high level."