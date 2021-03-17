Buck Hewitt Road utility work to begin
Utility work off Buck Hewitt Road in California will affect traffic beginning on April 1. As the county relocates a gas main to Chancellor's Run Road, through traffic in the area will be periodically delayed and briefly closed.
The disruptions to traffic will take place for approximately one week, according to the county government. For more information, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, extension 3522.
Transportation available for COVID-19 vaccines
Those with vaccine appointments at the St. Mary's County Health Department's vaccination clinic are now able to call the county's hotline to arrange for transportation to the clinic.
County residents who have a vaccination clinic appointment time can call the county's COVID-19 hotline at 301-475-4330 to arrange pickup 24 hours or more before their appointment time. Rides are shared, and passengers must wear face coverings on the STS vehicles.
Emergency advisory messaging updated
St. Mary’s County Emergency Services recently updated its account with the CodeRED high-speed notification, which allows message recipients to identify calls coming through the CodeRed notification service and the weather warning service.
CodeRED gives St. Mary’s officials the ability to message targeted areas or the entire county quickly. To check if you are in the database, visit www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp and follow the “CodeRED Signup” link. Residents can also text SMCEMA to 99411 to enroll your mobile phone’s information.
CodeRED Weather Warning is an opt-in only system that taps into the National Weather service’s storm-based warnings
Replica Fresnel lens installed at museum
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently unveiled a replica fifth-order Fresnel lens exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
The “intricate and unique” lens is an exact reproduction of the original apparatus that lit Piney Point Lighthouse’s tower and guided mariners to safety on the Potomac, according to the museum. It was purchased from, created and installed by Florida-based Artworks Florida Classic Fresnel Lenses LLC after several years of fundraising by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums. The reproduction lens costed around $30,000 to produce.