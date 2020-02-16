UM SRH renews partnership with Shore Radiology

EASTON — Shore Radiology and University of Maryland Shore Regional Health have renewed their longstanding affiliation that has benefited thousands of patients every year for more than four decades, Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO, announced.
Shore Radiology provides services for all UM SRH locations, including UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton; the Diagnostic and Imaging Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton; Shore Emergency Center and Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown; and Shore Medical Pavilion at Denton. Shore Radiology also will provide services at the new Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge that is scheduled for completion in 2021.
The practice now includes nine physicians: Dale B. Johnson, Radiology Department chairman; Brian T. Callahan; Christopher S. Levey; Minh Lu; Kimberly A. Oster; Stephen T. Sauter, president of the practice and medical director, Radiology; Mithilesh K. Singh; Kathleen H. Straub; and Matthew P. Wagner. All have fellowship training in at least one of several subspecialties, including women’s imaging, nuclear medicine and PET, body and musculoskeletal MRI, body CT and ultrasound, and interventional and angiography.
“Shore Regional Health and the many patients we serve are very fortunate to have the services of a radiology practice whose providers have such a strong range of talent, experience and expertise,” Kozel said. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Shore Radiology.”