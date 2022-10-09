National Air and Space Museum reopens with eight new galleries

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will reopen Oct. 14 with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C. The planetarium and museum store will also reopen, along with the new Mars Café. The east wing of the museum will remain closed while it is renovated. Free timed-entry passes are required to visit the west wing and can be reserved on the museum’s website.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil the first part of the newly renovated museum,” said Chris Browne, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the museum. “Visitors will have a more modern and engaging experience, visiting favorite icons as well as many new artifacts never before seen at the museum in D.C. We hope each visitor will see themselves in these exhibitions and that young people will be inspired by all that is possible in aviation and space exploration.”